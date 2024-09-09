Taylor Swift's style has been all over the place. There's a very good reason why.

It's officially September, the Europe leg of the Eras Tour is over, and our pop culture queen, Taylor Swift, is back out in public.

In the four days since her first appearance at boyfriend Travis Kelce's 2025 NFL season, she's rolled out four amazing looks. But… they all had a different vibe.

Like most things Taylor Swift does, we believe there is a method in her madness. To understand, let's take a walk back through her recent outfits and decode.

Taylor Swift's recent looks.

All eyes were on Taylor Swift as she arrived at the Chiefs vs Ravens game on September 5, wearing a denim Versace bustier and red Giuseppe Zanotti thigh-high boots.

Swift wore a Versace bustier and red boots. Image: Getty

Then, she was spotted in a racy sheer mesh top and shorts on September 6, attending New York pizza spot Lucali for dinner with partner Travis Kelce. See her outfit here.

This is the mesh bodysuit she was wearing on her date. Image: Undress Code

The next day, September 7, she rocked a whimsical Zimmerman dress for a wedding at Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan.

Swift looked whimsical in a floral Zimmerman dress as the couple smiled outside the wedding venue. Image: Getty

Come September 8, and she was in a Reformation gingham, country-style mini dress at the US Open, again alongside Kelce.

Swift wore a Reformation dress to the public event. Image: Getty

Of course, attention on the Eras Tour singer is at an all-time high, but if we know anything about Taylor Swift, it's that she knows how to avoid the paparazzi when she needs to.

Just look at the handful of pap shots taken of her during her six-year relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. She's skilled at avoiding them.

So why are we seeing so much of Swift, and why have her outfits — while being total slays — been so contrasting? Here's what we know.

Taylor Swift proves the rumours wrong.

The timing of Swift's appearances could not be better. While she certainly can't control when the NFL is on or when her friends host their wedding, her attendance at both, alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce is totally serendipitous.

It comes after a 'document' was leaked purporting to be from Kelce's PR firm, outlining a plan for their conscious detachment, AKA, a break up plan.

The documented stressed that the split was mutual and was designed to ensure that both Kelce and Swift got out of the relationship with the least tarnish to their respective reputations. Only thing was, the document was fake.

The PR firm in question, Full Scope PR, made a public statement denying making the documents or creating the plan in question. Yet, there were a lot of people within the industry, who remained skeptical because the document looked so real.

Swift and Kelce's recent outings, arm-in-arm, chatting, smiling and laughing, are most likely just a chronicling of their happy relationship. But those photos making the news also serves a second purpose, to get people off the scent and show (rather than tell) fans how happy the two are together.

And honestly, we want what they have.

Swift's outfits have another meaning.

If you have a look at Swift's recent outfits, they don't really seem to go together. We have an all-denim get up with thigh-high boots, a sexy mesh number and a floral floaty dress: not exactly the on-theme dressing the singer has been known for during different 'eras' of her music.

For example, this is what she wore in the lead up to releasing her Speak Now album the first time. The album is coded purple, and her outfits followed suit.

Look at all the purple while promoting 'Speak Now'. Image: Getty

So, why so much chaos now?

Swift's looks are subtle nods to the albums she's yet to release.

Well, Swifties are all-too-aware that Taylor Swift has two more albums still to re-release as 'Taylor's Version', Reputation (coded black) and her self-titled debut album, Taylor Swift (coded turquoise).

Rep is a sexy album, an album of new forbidden love and unflinching revenge, meanwhile Taylor Swift is a more countrified album that embodies the whimsy of young love.

What are you seeing here?

Image: Getty/Taylor Swift

As you can see in the collage above, two of Swift's recent outfits are very reminiscent of her Reputation era. The red Giuseppe Zanotti boots from the Chiefs game are almost identical to the Christian Louboutin ones she wore in the 'Look What You Made Me Do' video clip.

It's also interesting that she chose a Versace bustier, as the sigil for Versace is the Medusa, a woman with snakes in her hair. Snakes were a repeated theme throughout the Reputation era.

The bodysuit she wore to dinner with Travis Kelce, pictured here on a model, is also very Rep-coded, and is a more modern version of the cut out bodysuits she wore during this era. The all-black outfit was yet another nod.

undefined

Meanwhile, Swift's two other looks are much more Taylor Swift (Debut) coded. The cut outs on the Zimmerman wedding dress are almost identical to one she wore back in 2007, and the country gingham mini dress would go perfectly with the cowboy boots she wore religiously during this era. Both looks have a kind of youthful whimsy to them, which is synonymous with this first album.

What does it mean?

Swift's changing style is clearly a teaser for fans that these albums are coming up, but she refuses to favour one over the other. She isn't giving away any hints.

While fans think that Reputation will come first and then Debut, nothing is confirmed. It's a little inside joke for all the Swifties who are anxiously awaiting her next announcement.

And there you have it — the real reason we're getting so much Swift at the moment, in such iconic yet disparate looks.

Our final take? We would like more of these looks, please!

Feature image: Getty