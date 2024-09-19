13 years ago Taylor Swift predicted her own future in an interview.

When it comes to dating, we don't always know what's good for us. Yet, a 21-year-old Taylor Swift had a pretty good idea.

So good, that it was almost a crystal ball into her future.

What are we talking about, you ask?

Well, 13 years ago, Taylor Swift did an interview with 60 Minutes where she was asked about her love life, specifically what dating was like while being famous.

Her response, which has recently resurfaced on social media, uncannily reflects her newfound love with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

It almost feels like she was predicting - or 'Mastermind'-ing - the future.

It makes sens given Swift has a song about how she is a mastermind and manifests all the good things that come her way.

Without further ado, let us take you back a decade, and set the scene.

Taylor Swift predicted her own future romance.

In 2011 the singer was touring her third album Speak Now, with a world tour that saw her fame skyrocket. The album, which was entirely self-written, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 charts. She was in her element.

She'd also been in a string of relationships with high profile actors and artists, including Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer and Jake Gyllenhaal.

So, interviewer Lesley Stahl asked Swift how important privacy was when starting out a new relationship, given her burgeoning fame.

Swift was interviewed on 60 Minutes. Image: Getty.

"A relationship is the combination of two people and their comfort levels," she explained.

"It's so heartbreaking when you have so many things line up and so many things click but your comfort level with fame is so different than [the person you're dating]," she responded.

Swift said that she'd learnt to find peace with her fame, and ignore the beast that is constant attention.

"'Cause I don't care. Like I'll walk into a coffee shop with someone I'm in love with because I don't care because I'm in love with them... It doesn't matter to me who's looking, but it does to some people," she said.

"It seems a little unnecessary to care that much about keeping people out."

Swift would go on to date other high profile people including Harry Styles and Calvin Harris, but as time went on her romances went further and further underground.

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift never did a red carpet together in their entire six year relationship. Image: Getty.

From 2016 to 2023, Swift dated actor Joe Alwyn and the pair were very rarely seen together. They did not openly support one another on red carpets and rarely commented to the public about their personal life. They were not pictured going on dates by the paparazzi and for all intents and purposes they loved one another in outward silence.

Upon exiting that relationship and embarking on her new relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, the vibe could not be more different.

These two love each other out loud. He sings every word at the Eras Tour and she screams at the referee in the box at his games.

Most recently at the MTV Video Music Awards, Swift got up on stage and thanked Kelce for his support during the making of her award-winning video 'Fortnight'.

"Everything this man touches turns to happiness, fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot," she said of him while accepting the VMA for Video Of The Year.

In 2013, Swift spoke about wanting to just be able to go to the coffee shop and not care about the media. Now she goes to the Zoo, out for Italian, and on Mediterranean summer holidays without a care in the world, with Travis by her side.

Having spent six years giving time and energy to dodging the spotlight, she can finally breathe easily that Kelce doesn't mind her fame. That he can handle the attention, and love her anyway.

It's an anxiety she's written about ad nauseum. In her Folklore song 'Peace', which fans believe is about Alwyn, she writes that she would give him her 'wild' and give him a 'child' but asks, "Would it be enough if I could never give you peace?"

We can't help but feel that she somehow manifested this. Manifested a man who is less bothered about his own peace than he is with loving her.

As she sings in 'Mastermind', "Once upon a time, the planets and the fates, and all the stars aligned. You and I ended up in the same room, at the same time."

Little did she know that 'room' would actually be Arrowhead Stadium for the Eras Tour, where she met Travis Kelce. And that it is also the same stadium that he plays at for all his home games.

Talk about a coincidence. Or maybe she just is a clairvoyant?

Featured image: 60 Minutes/Getty.