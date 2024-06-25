The 8 details you probably missed at Taylor's star-studded London concerts.

It's another day, and another Taylor Swift show taking the world by storm. Are you even surprised at this point?

Over the weekend Taylor Swift played a three-night Eras Tour stint at London's Wembley Stadium, and everyone who is anyone was there.

It was the intersection of all our hyperfixations: a fangirling British royal family, an on-stage debut for Travis Kelce, Matty Healy's ex-girlfriends showing an affinity and 'It' girl Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan's celeb gang grooving up a storm.

Safe to say this is the kind of surreal celebs-do-iconic-things-in-one-place moment that we literally live for.

Whether it was Prince William losing his mind (and the ability to control his swinging hips) while singing 'Shake It Off' or Tom Cruise's questionable attendance while his family life goes up in flames, there's something for everyone.

Here are all the moments you missed.

1. It's not the first time Prince William has sung with Taylor Swift.

While it was just the British royal family in their own A-reserve box, Swift has her own 'royal box' on the go, otherwise known as the VIP tent. Naturally, Travis Kelce was there singing along with his frat boy dancing and swapping bracelets with his genial attitude.

However, Kelce departed the box for a moment to star on stage during a transition in Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department section.

It's the first time any of Swift's boyfriends have gone on stage at one of her concerts to perform (Taylor Lautner helped announce Speak Now but we’re not counting that). She also took this weekend as the opportunity to hard launch their relationship on Instagram, posting a selfie of them (AKA American Royalty) with the British royal family.

She also posted a photo of them on stage together as the lead image in her wrap-up carousel of the weekend.

Consider this royal-box-regular officially launched.

Boyfriends of gals who dated Matty Healy unite.

While there were many huge moments, it would be remiss of us not to celebrate every celeb who was seen belting heart-wrenching lyrics at the concert. We particularly loved seeing Bridgerton 'It-girl' Nicola Coughlan partying with her group (including Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness).

If you've watched the countless fan videos of the VIP tent and all the sightings throughout the stadium, you would have seen the following celebrities in attendance:

Andrea Swift

Scott Swift

Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce

Kylie Kelce

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Andrew Scott

Gabriella Brooks (who also dated one of Swift's exes, Matty Healy)

Liam Hemsworth

Tom Cruise

Hugh Grant

Greta Gerwig

Jamie Dornan

Theo James

Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis

Sophie Turner (who also dated one of Swift's exes, Joe Jonas)

Nicola Coughlan

Jonathan Van Ness

Cara Delevingne

Polly Delevigne

Prince William and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Salma Hayek

Paul McCartney

Jon Bon Jovi

Ellie Goulding (who also dated one of Swift's exes, Calvin Harris)

Director Christopher McQuarrie

Lesley Mann

Phew! That is quite the star-studded list.

And that’s everything you missed at the Eras Tour.

Featured Image: Getty/Instagram @taylorswift