Taylor Swift just made a statement about the US election in the most Taylor Swift way possible.

While the election race has ramped up since Kamala Harris stepped into the hot seat in July, one mega-influencer has been decidedly quiet.

Despite having previously petitioned her team to have a voice in American politics, Swift had, until now, remained silent.

When she was recently seen hugging friend and Trump supporter Brittany Mahomes at the US Open, Swifties started to wonder if her silence could be taken as implicit support for the ex-President and convicted felon.

However, following the most recent presidential debate, Swift has come out in support of Kamala Harris. And she did so in the most Taylor Swift way.

Posting a photo of herself holding her cat Benjamin Button, she reflected on the debate she had just watched.

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country," she began.

Swift took the opportunity to address Trump's AI-created endorsements, one of which featured a fake Swift.

"Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site," she said. "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation.

"It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."

Swift then proceeded to say that she will be casting her vote for 2024 with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

It makes sense why, given everything that Swift has stood for in the past, but she took the time to spell it out.

"I'm voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.

"I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades."

Swift again emphasised the importance of all American voters doing their research. She also took time to call out the first time voters entering the polling booth for the first time.

"I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it's much easier to vote early. I'll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

She signed off the post with "With love and hope, Taylor Swift. Childless Cat Lady."

It was this final line that was a sucker punch to the Trump campaign.

It is a reference to quotes made by Trump's running mate JD Vance that Kamala Harris is 'unfit for office' due to the fact that she does not have biological children. This is, of course, preposterous, and a blatant disregard for the two step-children she co-parents with her husband Douglas Emhoff.

Vance told Fox News that the US was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

American actress Jennifer Aniston later took fire at Vance for this comment.

"Truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States.

"All I can say is, Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day," wrote Aniston.

"I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."

It seems that Swift, who is a self-made billionaire and one of the most successful artists of this time, wanted to make that point too. That as a woman without children, who loves cats (Swift has three), she absolutely doesn't make her country miserable.

Talk about a mic drop, in the most Swiftian way.

In terms of response from Harris' camp, they view this as the cherry on top of Harris' "decisive victory", per NBC.

Swift's endorsement of Harris doesn't come as a major surprise as she has previously supported Democratic hopefuls such as Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. She has also been a staunch critic of Donald Trump and a supporter of women's rights.

Featured image: Getty.