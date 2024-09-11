Taylor Swift just made a statement about the US election in the most Taylor Swift way possible.

"I'm voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.

"I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades."

Swift again emphasised the importance of all American voters doing their research. She also took time to call out the first time voters entering the polling booth for the first time.

"I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it's much easier to vote early. I'll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

She signed off the post with "With love and hope, Taylor Swift. Childless Cat Lady."

It was this final line that was a sucker punch to the Trump campaign.

It is a reference to quotes made by Trump's running mate JD Vance that Kamala Harris is 'unfit for office' due to the fact that she does not have biological children. This is, of course, preposterous, and a blatant disregard for the two step-children she co-parents with her husband Douglas Emhoff.

Vance told Fox News that the US was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."