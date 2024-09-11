Taylor Swift just made a statement about the US election in the most Taylor Swift way possible.

While the election race has ramped up since Kamala Harris stepped into the hot seat in July, one mega-influencer has been decidedly quiet.
Despite having previously petitioned her team to have a voice in American politics, Swift had, until now, remained silent.
When she was recently seen hugging friend and Trump supporter Brittany Mahomes at the US Open, Swifties started to wonder if her silence could be taken as implicit support for the ex-President and convicted felon.
However, following the most recent presidential debate, Swift has come out in support of Kamala Harris. And she did so in the most Taylor Swift way.
Posting a photo of herself holding her cat Benjamin Button, she reflected on the debate she had just watched.