'It was not dramatic.' After six years together, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have split.

It looks to be official. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have split after six years together.

Entertainment Tonight were the first to report the news with People confirming it soon after.

The split comes as Swift has been travelling across America for her Eras tour. Alwyn hasn't been spotted at any of the concerts.

Entertainment Tonight said the split was amicable and "it was not dramatic. The relationship had just run its course".

There had recently been rumours the pair were engaged, with Alwyn saying a few months ago: "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

Alwyn, 32, and Swift, 33, met in May 2016. While unconfirmed, the meeting most likely happened at that year's Met Gala. Swift was a co-chair and Alwyn was there, fresh-faced and mostly unknown: his first film, where he played the title character in Ang Lee's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, hadn't even been released yet.

The couple kept their relationship under wraps for eight months before it was finally leaked to the press in May 2017. This was confirmed when Swift released a selection of diary entries with her 2019 album Lover.

And ever since, the pair had been very quiet about their relationship.

But the pair collaborated on lots of music projects together.

In her hit album folklore, Swift listed "William Bowery" as a collaborator. Internet sleuths quickly realised there was no registered songwriter or producer under that name. They quickly came to the conclusion that it was Alwyn working under a pseudonym, which was later confirmed by both Swift and Alwyn.

He was later added as a co-producer on six tracks, earning him a Grammy as part of folklore's Album of the Year win.

"Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," Swift said during her acceptance speech.

Alwyn only appeared in glimpses during Swift's January 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

Image: Netflix.

Interestingly, they have never walked a red carpet or made an 'official' public outing together — and it's been a purposeful decision.

"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," Alwyn said in a 2018 interview with British Vogue, alluding to his love life. "I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work."

Swift has said similar, confirming she didn't want her personal life to be up for discussion in the same way it had been in the past.

"I've learned that if I do [talk about it], people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion," she told The Guardian. "If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we'd be talking about it — but it's just that it goes out into the world.

"That's where the boundary is, and that's where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable."

Both Swift or Alwyn are yet to publicly comment on the news of their split.

