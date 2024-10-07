This man spent $4,000 on an autographed Taylor Swift guitar. You won't believe what he did next.

Ah, another day, another man airing his big feelings in an extremely unhealthy way.

A video on X (formerly Twitter) has gone viral for some concerning reasons.

In the video, a man walks up to an auctioneer to pick up his purchase after dropping $4000 at a local auction. The item in question? A Taylor Swift themed guitar, which was reported to have been signed by the artist herself.

As the man walks up to the host to accept his new guitar, he is also given a hammer (weird, but maybe it was included with the prize?).

Immediately, the man starts smashing the guitar with the hammer it front of everyone. And the video just seems to get more bizarre. In the background you can see people across all ages, smiling, filming and cheering him on.

Literally no one in the crowd seems shocked… This is a room full of guitar smashing supporters.

The fact that this man was given a hammer alongside the guitar seems like the smashing was an expected move. Was this a planned show?

It has been alleged that the auction was for the benefit of a nonprofit that focuses on educating young people on agriculture in Waxahachie, Texas.

We're not entirely sure how smashing a Taylor Swift guitar fits into the agricultural syllabus but, hey, we're not the experts here.

The main-character energy leaping off this man as he smashes the guitar is questionable. He is extremely proud of what he has done. To be fair, he didn't just leave the guitar there… he took it with him. One could only hope he was stopping by a repair shop on his way home.

But, alas, he has since re-listed the broken guitar for sale at an even higher price on the auctioneer's website.

If this story upsets you, don't worry — according to Variety, a source close to Swift's merchandising company has confirmed that the guitar was not in fact signed by the singer. She signed a piece of paper that was fixed to the guitar. So yes, this man paid $4000 to smash an un-signed guitar.

Why? The internet has some valid theories.

Watch: 73 questions with Taylor Swift. Post continues below.

Fans of Swift are rightfully shocked and confused over this decision, not only because of the disrespect but also the complete waste of money.

"I wish I had $4,000 to just throw away like that," one fan wrote.

"Is the 'signed' in the room with us?" another asked.

"All that toxic masculinity and he struggled to break thru it," one person commented on the video.

It's unclear where the adamant hatred towards Taylor Swift from not only the man smashing the guitar, but everyone else in the room cheering him on, came from.

The strongest theory that's been doing the rounds on social media is that this guitar-smash was in direct response to Swift publicly endorsing Kamala Harris in the election.

A fact that wasn't exactly denied by the man who posted the video, who told USA Today, "We're in an area where Trump is pretty prevalent. Especially among country type folk, not a lot of people here like Taylor Swift."

It didn't go down well with fans.

"A grown man paying $4000 to destroy a guitar, to impress Trump is next level pathetic!" wrote one person on X.

"People like this live to hate. Trump brought these people out in the open," wrote another. "This kind of hate needs to stop. The people who celebrate hate are sick!"

But for his part, guitar-smashing guy told NBC News that "it was just a joke."

For her part, Taylor Swift has obviously not commented. But she is living rent-free in their minds.

Feature image: Getty.