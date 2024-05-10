From costumes to set lists: Everything Aussies won’t get to see from Taylor Swift's new Eras tour.

Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour has been taking the world by storm, but the star walked onto the stage of Paris' La Défense arena with a whole gamut of changes in mind.

Having already completed identical shows in the United States and across the Asia-Pacific, including Australia, it seems Swift was keen to shake things up alongside the release of her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department.

Fans had been questioning if Swift would include this new chapter in her iconic Eras Tour, which sees her revisit each album across her career, with the exception of her first, Taylor Swift, known as 'Debut'.

A series of behind-the-scenes clips posted to her socials had hinted at new costumes, microphones and dance routines, but it wasn't until she was on the stage in Paris that Swift confirmed that she would include Tortured Poets in the set list.

Did Taylor Swift add The Tortured Poets Department to the setlist?

Good news, Swifties will get to see her perform six and a half songs from the new album live on the Eras Tour (on TikTok, if not in person).

Swift has officially decided to add her new songs into the set list, squishing down and re-ordering her other eras in order to fit them into the three-hour show.

Of the 31-track playlist, Swift added: 'But Daddy I Love Him', 'Down Bad', 'Fortnight', 'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?', a snippet of 'So High School' as a transition song, 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' and 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart'.

Of course, given the show is already over three hours long, adding a new era also meant taking away some songs from the setlist.

Alongside the music changes, she's also debuted new outfits, visuals and an overall rework of the successful shows' existing experience.

Australian fans who went to the Eras Tour may be wondering about all the other changes they'll miss out on. So here, we have a complete guide to all the key tweaks Swift has made to the Eras Tour experience.

Tortured Poets is included in the introduction.

Swift has probably one of the most iconic musical intros to any tour ever, with the singer remixing all the times she's sung the name of each album across her career into one crescendoing tune.

Fans wondered if Swift would just keep her first 10 studio albums in the introduction, but she did include a clip of her singing 'The Tortured Poets Department' for the intro.

Interestingly she also added, 'What if I told you I'm back?' from 'The Alchemy', which is the only non-album title to make it into the intro.

Fans will be intrigued to know that the writing on the dress was actually a single line from her hit song 'Fortnight', "I love you, it's ruining my life".

Perhaps Swift is pulling this out as an overarching motif for the album, which explores the denial and eventual heartbreak of being with someone who cannot fully commit to you.

Later on, Swift added a white military jacket to her dress, which also holds another meaning for Swifties. Throughout her relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn she often referred to army motifs, see: "fighting in only your army" in 'You're Losing Me', "sickest army doll" in 'My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys' and "I vowed not to fight anymore" in 'The Great War'.

Perhaps Swift is referencing being a member of this 'army' fighting to save her relationship.

Finally, for 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart', Swift shed her white gown for a two-piece black sequin look, complete with circus performer coat, which is perhaps a reference to the song's lyrics about pasting on a smile for audiences while secretly depressed.

Swift debuted new visuals to open the eras.

Alongside the new costumes and set list, Swift has new transitions between her eras.

This includes a new visual of a flower blooming for Speak Now alongside dancers in purple dresses.

reputation also has updated (and very realistic) snake visuals as it slithers through the woods, while folklore/evermore also has a new twisting forest mural.

The entire new Eras Tour set list revealed.

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince Cruel Summer The Man You Need to Calm Down Lover Fearless You Belong With Me Love Story 22 We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together I Knew You Were Trouble All Too Well (10-Minute Version) Enchanted Ready For It? Delicate Don't Blame Me Look What You Made Me Do Cardigan Betty Champagne Problems August Illicit Affairs My Tears Ricochet Marjorie Willow Style Blank Space Shake it Off Wildest Dreams Bad Blood But Daddy I Love Him So High School Who's Afraid of Little Old Me Down Bad Fortnight The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived I Can Do It with a Broken Heart Surprise song Surprise song Lavender Haze Anti-Hero Midnight Rain Vigilante S—- Bejeweled Mastermind Karma

The old Eras Tour set list (for those who can't let go of Long Live).

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince Cruel Summer The Man You Need to Calm Down Lover The Archer Fearless You Belong With Me Love Story 'Tis the Damn Season Willow Marjorie Champagne Problems Tolerate It Ready For It? Delicate Don't Blame Me Look What You Made Me Do Enchanted Long Live (added on the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version)) 22 We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together I Knew You Were Trouble All Too Well (10-Minute Version) The 1 (originally 'Invisible String' Betty The Last Great American Dynasty August Illicit Affairs My Tears Ricochet Cardigan Style Blank Space Shake it Off Wildest Dreams Bad Blood Surprise song Surprise song Lavender Haze Anti-Hero Midnight Rain Vigilante S--- Bejeweled Mastermind Karma

