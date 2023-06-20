THEY'RE HERE: Taylor Swift just announced her Australian Eras Tour dates.

Check on the Swifties in your life, because they might be okay but they're not fine at all.

This morning, Taylor Swift announced the international dates of her massive Eras Tour, which includes five shows down under in 2024.

Swift will perform two shows at Melbourne's MCG on February 16 and 17, before heading to Sydney the following weekend for three shows at Accor Stadium on February 23, 24 and 25.

All shows will be opened by Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift is — well, you probably know who Swift is, but humour me — one of the biggest stars in the world. In Australia, she holds records including the first artist to simultaneously hold a #1 ARIA album, #1 ARIA single & #1 Australian airplay and the first artist to have three different albums top the ARIA Charts in a 12-month period.

This will be her first tour to Australia since 2018's Reputation Stadium Tour.

All ticketing details for The Eras Tour are available via Frontier Touring and Ticketek.

See you in the Ticketek queue.

Feature image: Getty.