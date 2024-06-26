The $160 dress by an Aussie label Taylor Swift wore on date night.

No. But our best friend Taylor Swift just went on a date night wearing an Aussie fashion label and we're all feeling a little bit giddy and happy about it. And proud? Randomly really proud.

It somehow also doesn't cost $4,000. Meaning? Maybe you and I could wear it, too.

Hooray!

Watch: Taylor Swift announces her new album at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Post continues below.

The singer was spotted with NFL-star boyfriend Travis Kelce in London (in case you haven't heard, the Grammy-winner is still on her tour! With a royal-worthy bunch of fans!) wearing Brisbane-based fashion brand VRG GRL.

YES. VRG GRL. ON TAYLOR SWIFT.

Pairing the colourful '70s-inspired 'Myra' Crochet Mini-Dress In Apricot with chunky yellow Gucci heels, the crochet mini dress features long boho-type sleeves. It's described on the website of having "a relaxed fitting style with stretch that will have you feeling bold, yet effortless and comfortable".

We love bold and comfortable!

And you guys, it's $159.

Which isn't cheap, cheap. But it's significantly less spendy than what we'd imagine a very popular squillionaire singer would be wearing??

Here she is in The Dress:

!!!

VRG GRL was created by sisters Natalia and Daniella Dionyssiou when they were just 17 and 19, opening their first fashion store in Brisbane in 2007.

However, Taylor Swift isn't the only celeb getting around in their stuff. The brand has been spotted on celebrities including Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Ariana Grande.

Here's the dress!



If you've already scrambled to cart, the dress has sadly already sold out — because we're all apparently absolute vultures for nabbing things celebrities wear <3.

The good news? The '70s crochet dresses is having a bit of a moment right now and there are some similar little numbers getting around if you're looking to copy Taylor's vibe.

Image: ASOS.

Image: Forever 21.

Image: ASOS.

Image: H&M.

Image: ASOS.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

What do you think of the crochet dress trend? Would you try it? Share your thoughts on the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram;@vrg.grl/VRG GRL.