Count them: Taylor Swift invited the whole Hollywood class to her birthday party.

Every celebrity you can think of all found themselves at the same place, at the same time on Saturday night.

Queen of famous friends Taylor Swift turned 25 on December 13 and she gathered everyone she’s ever met into her New York City apartment to wish her a happy birthday.

Seriously, it was the most star-studded event since Kim and Kayne’s wedding. Except unlike their wedding, Beyonce and Jay Z showed up to Taylor’s. Take a look:

So this is being 25….. #WHAT #bestbirthdayEVER A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 12, 2014 at 2:36am PST

From left: Karlie Kloss, two sisters from the band Haim, Jay Z, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, another sister from Haim.

From Victoria’s Secret angel Karlie Kloss, to that guy from The Fault in our Stars, to Justin Timberlake and Kelly Osbourne.

Who knew, in between making catchy songs and buying cats, that Taylor was friends with every famous person in America.

When you're making a wish, but you already have all you really need standing around you. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 12, 2014 at 3:57pm PST

More famous people in a room.

Her good pal Lena Dunham wasn’t in attendance, though. To make up for it, she bought Taylor a gift that cannot be replaced. A pendant of her cat, Olivia Benson.

Well, what else do you get the woman who is supposedly worth over $180 million?

