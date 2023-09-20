Sophie Turner's PR just made the greatest move of all time.

Oh, to be seated at a fancy Italian restaurant table in earshot of Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift.

Because the tea would've been PIPING.

In case you missed it, the pair were photographed grabbing a meal together in New York on Tuesday night local time, setting the gossip world on fire for many reasons.

Settle in; this lore runs deep.

The most important piece of information is that Swift and Turner's newly ex-husband Joe Jonas dated as teenagers in 2008. Swift was still bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, so she openly admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time that Jonas broke up with her in a 27-second phone call, and said the song 'Forever and Always' on her album Fearless was about him.

Turner, of course, has recently split from Jonas after four years of marriage. They share two daughters.

In the days before and after their official announcement, tabloids were chock-full of 'sources' laying the blame with Turner - first, she had left Jonas to care for his own children while she worked in the UK. Then their 'lifestyles' didn't align, because she was a party girl. Next came a truly bizarre claim that Jonas had 'seen or heard' Turner do something in 'ring camera' footage that was the final straw.

Demonising the mother is a very antiquated PR move and thankfully, almost nobody was buying it. Instead, it backfired on Jonas. Viral TikToks called him out for perpetuating sexism. Others dug through his past to find holes in the story. Mostly, everyone just thought he was lame.

Meanwhile, Turner and her camp remained quiet besides the joint statement she and Jonas released claiming amicability.

Enter: a perfectly crafted New York City pap pic, arm-in-arm with the most famous women in the world right now.

Who also happens to be your ex's ex.

Remember the revenge dress move? That's pretty old-school these days (not to mention steeped in toxic diet culture). But the revenge pic? The revenge pose? The revenge friendship?

An inspired choice.

It says much more than any planted PR 'source' ever could and learns into a much nicer narrative about female friendship and solidarity — without Turner (or her 'sources' even having to utter a word about her ex) — all with a level of trolling that is objectively hilarious.

And it doesn't come completely out of the blue. Turner and Swift have been pals for a while now.

Swift was a HUGE Game of Thrones fan. In 2019, she told Entertainment Weekly a bunch of songs on 2017's reputation were inspired by the show, including Turner's character Sansa Stark.

"These songs were half based on what I was going through, but seeing them through a Game of Thrones filter... 'I Did Something Bad' I wrote after Arya and Sansa conspire to kill Littlefinger," she said.

She also said she was Team Sansa when it came to taking the Iron Throne (ah, what could've been!).

In 2019, they each appeared on the same episode of The Graham Norton Show and greeted each other with a huge hug, and in 2020 — after the birth of Turner's first child with now-ex Jonas — Swift included a lyric about sending them a gift on her first pandemic album, folklore.

"Cold was the steel of my axe to grind for the boys who broke my heart, now I send their babies presents," she sings on 'Invisible String'.

In 2021, with the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version), the first in Swift's quest to re-record her first six albums, she released a new track written during the same time period called 'Mr Perfectly Fine', which very much seemed to be about Jonas.

Turner all but confirmed that when she posted the song to her Instagram Story, captioning it 'It's not NOT a bop' in a truly brilliant troll of her then-husband. Swift then shared that, adding 'Forever bending the knee to the 👑 of the North'.

Funnily enough, at the first Jonas Brothers tour date on August 12 — only weeks before their break-up was announced — Turner wore a 'Mr Perfectly Fine' bracelet.

Judging by the new pics from their night out, we propose a much-deserved amendment: give it up for Mrs Perfectly Fine.

