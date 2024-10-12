There is a new theory about Taylor Swift, and after seeing all the Easter eggs, we believe it.

In the words of Michael Scott from The Office

Oh MyGod. Okay. It's happening! Everybody stay calm!

Why are we freaking out, you ask? Well, there is a new theory about our girl Taylor Swift. And we know what you're thinking… there are always theories. And yes, okay, true. But this one is different!!

Swifties are ~convinced~ that Taylor is planning to drop something BIG on October 18. And they have a lot of clues to back it up.

It all started with Shawn Mendes…

Watch Taylor Swift announce her new album at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Post continues after video.

This week, the musician announced via his Instagram Stories that he will be delaying the release of his forthcoming self-titled album, which was originally set to premiere on October 18.

"My team and I have decided to push the album release date to November 15," he wrote. "We just need a little bit more time to bring some new inspirations and ideas to life."

Bummer for Shawn Mendes fans. But not, in itself, a totally out-of-the-ordinary move.

Then fans noticed that Mr. Perfectly Fine himself, Joe Jonas, had also delayed his album, called Music for People Who Fall in Love.

It was scheduled to be released on — you guessed it — on October 18.

"The album is gonna come out later now because I'm flooded with inspo and want to add some final touches," Joe wrote on Instagram.

Okay, now we're seeing a pattern.

Swifties started theorising that both artists have pushed back their releases because Taylor Swift will be dropping new music on October 18, making it difficult (some might say impossible??) for Shawn and Joe to compete in the charts.

What's more, Taylor is set to return to the stage for the final leg of her Eras Tour on that very date, performing in Miami. Coincidence? Swifties think not.

So far, the most common theory is that Taylor will be re-releasing one of her two remaining Big Machine Records albums — her self-titled debut album, Taylor Swift, or her sixth album, Reputation.

"REP TV is coming," one fan wrote.

"I think we're getting a Reputation announcement before the tour ends," another wrote on Reddit. "I could see her not announcing debut on the Eras Tour because there's no debut set at the minute, but it could well change next week!"

Others remain convinced that Reputation won't be re-released until 2025, the year of the snake, given the snake imagery that accompanies that era.

So, does that mean it's her debut album that is being re-released? Some fans are convinced.

"18 years since debut on October 24, she has a show on October 18… it's debut," one wrote on TikTok.

Of course, in classic Taylor Swift fashion, there have also been some other Easter eggs hinting at something special coming on October 18.

As well as the release of the I Can Do It With A Broken Heart music video, which featured behind-the-scenes footage from the Eras tour, the musician re-designed her website to feature a video from the shows.

This has sparked another theory that the singer will be releasing a new live recording of the Eras Tour.

"Imagine this," said TikTok user @audreymartha. "It's October 18, in Miami, Taylor comes on to start the last leg of the Eras Tour. During the surprise song she talks about how much this tour has meant to her, the fans, everyone watching the livestreams.

"She announces a live recording of the Eras Tour album. It surprise drops that night, October 18, at midnight. It's a Friday, so that's a typical album release day."

If you're not already convinced, consider this: the official 'Taylor Nation' Instagram also posted that there are 18 shows left before the Eras Tour (which has been going for more than a year-and-a-half at this point) finally wraps in December.

Eighteen.

October 18.

Oh, something is coming alright.