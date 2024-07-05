From an awkward first date to a global romance. Inside Taylor Fritz's relationship with Morgan Riddle.

American tennis player Taylor Fritz is undeniably 'one to watch.' In his years as a rising superstar on the court, Fritz has won eight ATP Tour Singles Titles and made it to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, the US Open and Australian Open.

Now, he's enjoying another show-stopping tour at Wimbledon alongside players like Aussie favourite Alex de Minaur.

Taylor— the current World Number 15—has just moved on to the third round of Wimbledon, with his biggest fan, girlfriend Morgan Riddle, cheering him on courtside.

Morgan and Taylor, both 26, were first linked in 2020. Since then, their relationship has skyrocketed as fans fell for their sweet love story. He’s the handsome American tennis star, she’s the stylish influencer with a mission to "make tennis cool again." It’s a match made in heaven.

Here, we delve into the story of Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle’s romance, including how they met and how they make their relationship work with his grueling tennis schedule.

Who is Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend?

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend is American influencer and model Morgan Riddle. The couple began dating in 2020, after meeting on the popular members-only dating app Raya.

What does Morgan Riddle do?

Morgan graduated from Wagner College in 2019 with a Bachelor’s degree in English Language and Literature. She briefly worked in real estate for nine months, before transitioning to social media marketing and eventually content creation as an influencer.

Now she has a hefty social media profile, boasting 492k TikTok followers and 301k Instagram followers.

Last year, The New York Times labelled Morgan 'The Most Famous Woman in Men's Tennis'. The piece spotlighted her increasingly iconic courtside style and vlogs, with Morgan telling the publication "tennis core is in." And she wasn’t wrong, in the year of Challengers it's hard to deny we're all going a little tennis-crazy.

For Morgan, the tennis theme has increasingly intertwined with her content, as she travels with Taylor around the world. In 2023, she even created an official style guide for Wimbledon with a YouTube series entitled 'Tennis Threads'.

Inside Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle’s relationship timeline.

The duo first met in 2020. Morgan explained to People Magazine she met Taylor in "peak covid" when she moved to Los Angeles. She didn’t know anyone in LA, so she went on Raya to find people to hang out with. She came across Taylor's profile.

"Because it was during Covid, no restaurants were open, no bars were open so we ordered sushi," she told the publication. "We went to his place and I made him watch Midsommar with me, the really messed up horror movie. Why I chose that as my first introduction to a guy, I don't really know. I think I traumatised him a little bit."

Despite their traumatic encounter with the Florence Pugh-led horror film, the pair continued seeing each other. Then Taylor had to get 'real' about how their relationship would be post-lockdown, when his career resumed.

In an interview with The New York Times, Taylor said he needed to "preface" his real life with Morgan.

"I was like: 'Look, this is not how it's going to be. I don't have this free time. I'm going to be travelling, like, every single week.' But I also said, 'You know, it's not a bad deal – you can travel all over the world, if you're up for it.'"

Morgan was up for it, and now the couple spend 30-35 weeks of the year travelling the globe together going to tennis tournaments.

"That's one negative side, we can't really celebrate things like [anniversaries] or holidays or anything," she told People. "Usually we're on airplanes for Christmas. I think he had a match that day. We might have done dinner."

Is Taylor Fritz Married?

Taylor and Morgan are not currently engaged, but the tennis star was previously married.

Taylor married his high school sweetheart Raquel Pedraza in 2016. They welcomed their first and only child together, Jordan, in January 2017. They divorced in 2019.

"I have a son that I don't get to see near as much as I'd like," Taylor said on Netflix’s Break Point series. "As it stands right now, I just have to try to see him as much as I possibly can."

"I just hope as he gets older he understands what I'm doing, and understands what I'm trying to do," he said.