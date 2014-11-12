Taylor Swift does not look like Taylor Swift on this magazine cover.

Image via Getty

Taylor Swift has a signature look. You know it, I know it. Red lips, winged eyes, Greta Garbo brows (pencil-thin and arched, that is) and more often than not, blonde cropped finger-waves that always look immaculate, not a hair out of place.

Just like the image above.

So, no one was more shocked than us when we saw Tay-Swift’s Wonderland magazine cover. Very little makeup, a too-cool-for-school expression and wet, swept back BROWN hair.



The change-my-look-haircut for girls who are growing their hair

Her skin is also noticeably more bronzed, the only traces of makeup a spray tan, matte-toned contour, a soft sweep of bronze eyeshadow framing the eyes, and a straight, filled in brow. And freckles - real or fake, we're not sure.

Yep, fake freckles are a thing. See?

The Chop: Our most dramatic hair transformation yet

Just yesterday we were introduced to the best film clip in history, "Blank Space", where she countered her critics by embracing all the "crazy ex vibes" in the world.

T-Swift. Winning life since 1989.

The Chop: From Rapunzel to Rose Byrne

For more Taylor Swift vibes:

The best of Taylor Swift's instagram