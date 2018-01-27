Everyone was thrilled to see Taryn Manning's $246 red carpet dress. Except Taryn Manning.

Oh dear.

It appears Orange Is The New Black star Taryn Manning had some thoughts about being dressed in a US$200 gown ($AU246) at the SAG Awards this week.

While many applauded the actress for donning such an accessible (and lovely) ensemble, when accosted by media at LAX airport on Wednesday, the 39-year-old was feeling anything but cheerful.

“It’s whack that the stylist didn’t tell me that, but now everyone else can afford it, so that’s what’s cool about it,” Manning told TMZ reporters, adding: “but still sucks for me.”

In a video posted to the tabloid's website, Manning is visibly annoyed at her personal stylist Chaunielle Brown, who was behind the Adrianna Papell department store frock.

"I want to be in like a superstar gown," Manning explained.

"So the designer got a lot of press. She should pay me a lot of money.”

The actress later clarified her comments, writing on Instagram:

Let’s be clear, I loved my @adriannapapell dress and I’m friends with my stylist @chaunielle_brown I felt so beautiful and I was proud to be there to support my amazing cast of strong women and celebrate our nomination. But styling should be a collaboration between the artist, stylist and the designer. I was completely caught off guard when all of the press about my dress was about the cost, which I knew nothing about, and I felt used for someone else’s gain... I would have loved to embrace that my dress was affordable at SAG, especially since so much about fashion is unattainable, but I wasn’t given that chance. Every artist dreams of wearing couture on a red carpet if given the opportunity. But I am happy to be the proof that there is more to feeling confident, beautiful and happy on the inside than just a price tag

Alrighty then. So just another day in Hollywood?

