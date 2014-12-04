The Christmas present that "makes a game of" killing women has been banned by these stores.

Update:

Kmart has also pulled controversial video game Grand Theft Auto V from its shelves.

A Kmart spokesman said: “Following a significant review of all content in Grand Theft Auto Games, Kmart has taken the decision to remove this product immediately.

“Kmart apologises for not being closer to the content of this game.”

Previously, we reported…

By LUCINDA KENT

Target Australia has pulled video game Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) off shelves over controversy about the game’s depiction of violence against women.

A Change.org petition calling on the retailer to withdraw the game from sale gained more than 38,000 signatures.

The women behind the petition, named on the site as Nicole, Claire and Kat, said as survivors of sexual violence they felt the game sent a dangerous message.

“It’s a game that encourages players to murder women for entertainment. The incentive is to commit sexual violence against women, then abuse or kill them to proceed or get ‘health’ points – and now Target are stocking it and promoting it for your Xmas stocking,” the petition said.

“This misogynistic GTA V literally makes a game of bashing, killing and horrific violence against women.”

The R-rated game has been available on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 for more than a year.

Last month is was re-released on the new consoles, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Target general manager of corporate affairs Jim Cooper said the decision to stop selling the game was made following extensive community and customer concern.

“We’ve been speaking to many customers over recent days about the game, and there is a significant level of concern about the game’s content,” Mr Cooper said in a statement.

“We’ve also had customer feedback in support of us selling the game, and we respect their perspective on the issue.