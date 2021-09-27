On-air at night and "chaotic" mornings: A day in the life of sports presenter Tara Rushton.

Tara Rushton has her hands pretty full right now.

Despite being in lockdown in Sydney, the Fox Sports presenter and Jaguar Australia ambassador has just moved house, is still working, and has two children under four - three-year-old Lenny and seven-month-old Harley - that keep her preoccupied from the moment she wakes up.

Need a laugh? Here are things you never say in 2021. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Tara's typical morning begins early. When we spoke to her, she had been up on and off the night before.

"Harley, being a little bear, he still wakes up through the night. You know, both of my boys, I won't say they're big party animals, but they do a kind of mid-range party," Tara told Mamamia.

She and her husband, ex-NRL player Cooper Cronk, take turns looking after their seven-month-old during the night.

"My husband and I definitely tag-team," she said.

"So, Harley was up at about 12.30am and my husband got up then came back to bed. At about 5am, I got up and came back to bed, so that when Harley woke up at 6.30am, my husband got up.

"Then Lenny woke me up by driving a fire truck over my head at about 7am."