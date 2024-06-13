Tammy Hembrow was planning a fairytale wedding. Then the internet turned on her.

If you've ever planned a wedding, you know just how stressful it can be. From selecting a venue to deciding what to wear, everything piles up and transforms into a daunting task that feels impossible to manage.

Now, imagine adding a media frenzy to the equation, where every choice you make is scrutinised not only by complete strangers who won't even be at your wedding but also by official media outlets.

That's exactly what happened to influencer Tammy Hembrow and her fiancé Matt Zukowski.

Watch: Tammy Hembrow is engaged to Matt Zukowski. Post continues below.

ICYMI, Tammy and Matt's wedding quickly became a hot button topic after their invitation was leaked online. Beyond being a major security risk, given that Tammy has over 17 million followers on Instagram alone, it also gave people the chance to go over it with a fine-tooth comb.

The invitation included two seemingly normal requests: parents with children were asked to leave their kids at home (the couple even offered to arrange babysitting) and for those who wanted to bring a gift, there would be a wishing well on site.

Shortly after the invitation was leaked, major media outlets and social media users branded Tammy and Matt as greedy, claiming the pair were asking for donations to fund their wedding.

Certain headlines also took aim at the fact that the wedding was child-free, since Tammy herself is a mother of three kids.

"That’s a bit rich! Tammy Hembrow asks for donations for her wedding to Matt Zukowski despite her staggering estimated net worth… and reveals the event will be CHILD-FREE," read one headline, referencing Tammy's $50 million net worth.

The noise got so loud that Tammy was forced to jump on TikTok and clear the air.

Wishing wells are a common practice at weddings today, helping couples avoid unwanted gifts. The entrepreneur then addressed the outrage over the child-free policy at her wedding.

"Whilst we love your babies our wedding will be child-free," the invitation read. "Babysitting can be arranged upon request."

She acknowledged people's frustrations and confirmed that while her children will be present at the nuptials, she "wants the other adults to relax" as she knows "how stressful kids can be."

"Guys, you just really cannot believe these clickbaity headlines because they’re not true," she added.

Tammy and Matt are no strangers to rumours. Throughout their relationship, they've faced speculation about breakups and cheating.

However, despite the naysayers, the two are still going strong and are set to tie the knot after announcing their engagement last year.

Feature Image: TikTok/Instagram.