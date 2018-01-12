Doctors sent Tammy Hembrow’s 1-yo home three times. Then her eyes rolled behind her head.

Tammy took Saskia home and spent the day feeding her clear fluids. There was some improvement, but not for long.

“The next morning she was super sick again, throwing up straight away when she woke up,” Tammy said. “I took her back to the hospital and I was telling them how she still couldn’t walk and they explained how when you have a stomach bug, your body hurts. But I thought it was weird. I felt like something else was wrong.”

Eventually, Saskia was admitted to the hospital to stay the night, the doctors administered a drip still thinking it was a stomach bug.

“In the morning she was holding down food. She seemed a lot better and I thought ‘let’s go home’,” Tammy said. “We went home, she had a nap, and as soon as she woke up her eyes were literally rolling around everywhere. They were going cross-eyed. I almost had a heart attack, thinking ‘what is going on?'”

Again, to the doctor they went, but Saskia’s eyes had stopped rolling by the time she was seen.

“The doctor said she was fine, and you trust a doctor. I was telling him about the eye thing and he said maybe she was hot or tired.”

LISTEN: What the mother of a very sick child wants you to know. Post continues below.



Still, she was admitted again for observation overnight and that’s when her condition deteriorated rapidly.

“That night was the most terrifying night for me,” Tammy said. “She kept vomiting and her eyes started getting worse and worse. Basically it became constant. They wouldn’t focus on anything. They’d roll up and then flicker back down, then roll up and go cross eyed.”

“It was really hard for me to watch. I got the nurses in to see what was happening and I filmed it on my phone in case it stopped.”

The nurses checked Saskia’s vitals and observed she was stable – she didn’t have a fever and everything else was normal. The pair waited through the night for the doctor to arrive in the morning.

The main symptoms, Tammy said, were: “Eye rolling; off balance; shaking when I’d try to get her to sit up; she couldn’t walk; and she was vomiting. It was almost like she had vertigo.”

When the doctor saw them the next morning, Tammy was “so happy to see him” and he organised a transfer to another hospital for an MRI and a spinal tap. Thankfully, both tests came back clear.

“We were in hospital for a week, they started her on antibiotics and anti-viral medication, just in case,” Tammy said. “She started getting so much better, sitting up and standing and finally walking again.”