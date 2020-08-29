'This makes me feel so bad about myself.' Four times talk show interviews went horribly wrong.

Ah... the American talk show.

Our go-to source for fun, celebrity interviews that feel more like old friends catching up than your usual TV Q&A.

Only they're not old friends. And as such, that banter you're watching can sometimes (read: often) miss the mark.

While most of the time celebrities are happy to roll with the digs and play back at the host, sometimes they're not.

Enter some very, very uncomfortable encounters that we get to watch as they happen.

This combined with technical malfunctions, host scandals and a few awkward silences make for great - albeit cringeworthy - TV.

So, we dug through the history files to find the absolute worst talk show moments ever to air, and suffice to say, if cringing at celebrities' strangest encounters brings you comfort, this should carry you through the weekend with ease.

Madonna on The Late Show with David Letterman

Perhaps one of the most controversial television appearances to date took place all the way back in 1994, when Madonna appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman.

Audiences were shocked by Madonna's explicit language and behaviour where she said "f*ck" 14 times, making it the most censored talk show ever to air.

But that wasn't all.

The interview kicked off with a bang when David introduced Madonna as: "One of the biggest stars in the world. In the past 10 years she has sold over 80 million albums, starred in countless films and slept with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry."

From there, it got even more personal.

Madonna entered the stage with a pair of her underwear held behind her back. She then handed them to Letterman, whispering something in his ear as he set them down on the table.

"I'm only here because I couldn't escape this. Don't flatter yourself," Madonna said as she sat down.

He began by repeatedly asking Madonna to kiss a man in the audience to which she responded: "why are you so obsessed with my sex life?"

He continued pushing, but she stood firm.

"Incidentally, you are a sick f*ck," she said.

"I don't know why I get so much sh*t."

Madonna then went on to ask Letterman: "Wait a minute, aren't you gonna smell them?" in reference to her underwear.

He tossed them under the table and Madonna complained to the audience: "I gave him my underpants and he won't smell them!"

The interview went on with plenty of sexual innuendos and expletives, and ended with Madonna refusing to leave the stage.