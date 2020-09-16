What My Salary Gets Me: A 41-year-old talent acquisition specialist on $112,000 a year.

Mamamia’s What My Salary Gets Me series asks Australians to record a week in their financial lives. Kind of like a sex diary but with money. So not like a sex diary at all. We still find out the best-kept secrets though. We discover what women are really spending their hard-earned cash on. Nothing is too outrageous or too sacred. This week, a 41-year-old talent acquisition specialist shares her money diary.

Age: 41

Job: Talent Acquisition Specialist

Income: $112,000 package a year

Housing: Own a one-bedroom apartment. Mortgage around $2000 a month.

Here's the optimal salary for happiness (it's more achievable than you think). Post continues below.

Regular expenses (monthly):

Mortgage: $2000

Mobile: $40

Health insurance: $120

Car insurance: $105

Pet insurance: $60

Stan: $11

Netflix: $12

Disney +: $10

Internet: $55

Petrol and travel: $100 – cut down significantly due to COVID as WFH since March.

Utilities: $160

Strata: $220

Council rates: $110

Hairdresser: $220 (I go once every four weeks for root touch up)

Nails: $50

Savings: around $6000

Debt: credit card owing $3500

Saturday – Day One

I have been working from home for the last six months so I caught up with a work friend for breakfast and spent around $35. I had to do a grocery shop and decided to make a seafood lunch for Sunday so spent about $150 on seafood and another $150 on general groceries.

I also did online shopping for my nephew’s birthday so spent about $100 at Target and Culture Kings and bought a new jumper from Country Road which cost $100.

Daily total: $535

Sunday – Day Two

I didn’t spend any money as spent the day in and cooked at home!

Daily total: $0

Monday – Day Three

I worked from home and have a coffee machine so all my coffees were made at home plus I made a salad with groceries from Saturday's shop. I stayed at my boyfriend's house and he made dinner so no money spent there but then we felt like something sweet so we ordered donuts and ice cream from Uber Eats which cost $35.

Daily total: $35

Tuesday – Day Four

I went into office today and walked in, so no money was spent on transport. I did buy three coffees though so that cost $12 and then lunch was $15. I made dinner at home.

Daily total: $27

Wednesday – Day Five

Working from home again! I made another salad with groceries from Saturday’s shop, drank homemade coffee and had leftovers for dinner.

Daily total: $0

Thursday – Day Six

I went for a walk and grabbed a take away coffee, $4. I felt unmotivated to make my own lunch so I ordered Uber Eats and got a burrito bowl for $30. Didn’t have dinner as I was full from lunch.

Daily total: $34

Friday – Day Seven

Today I worked from my boyfriend's house. No coffee machine and no food to make lunch so I spent a good $50 on coffees and food. In the evening, I went out to dinner for a friend's birthday which cost $100.

Daily total: $150

You can catch up on our previous What My Salary Gets Me series here:

Feature image: Getty.