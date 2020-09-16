What My Salary Gets Me: A 41-year-old talent acquisition specialist on $112,000 a year.

Daily total: $535

Sunday – Day Two

I didn’t spend any money as spent the day in and cooked at home!

Daily total: $0

Monday – Day Three

I worked from home and have a coffee machine so all my coffees were made at home plus I made a salad with groceries from Saturday's shop. I stayed at my boyfriend's house and he made dinner so no money spent there but then we felt like something sweet so we ordered donuts and ice cream from Uber Eats which cost $35.

Daily total: $35

Tuesday – Day Four

I went into office today and walked in, so no money was spent on transport. I did buy three coffees though so that cost $12 and then lunch was $15. I made dinner at home.

Daily total: $27

Wednesday – Day Five

Working from home again! I made another salad with groceries from Saturday’s shop, drank homemade coffee and had leftovers for dinner.

Daily total: $0

Thursday – Day Six

I went for a walk and grabbed a take away coffee, $4. I felt unmotivated to make my own lunch so I ordered Uber Eats and got a burrito bowl for $30. Didn’t have dinner as I was full from lunch.

Daily total: $34

Friday – Day Seven

Today I worked from my boyfriend's house. No coffee machine and no food to make lunch so I spent a good $50 on coffees and food. In the evening, I went out to dinner for a friend's birthday which cost $100.

Daily total: $150

