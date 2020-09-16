What My Salary Gets Me: A 41-year-old talent acquisition specialist on $112,000 a year.

Mamamia’s What My Salary Gets Me series asks Australians to record a week in their financial lives. Kind of like a sex diary but with money. So not like a sex diary at all. We still find out the best-kept secrets though. We discover what women are really spending their hard-earned cash on. Nothing is too outrageous or too sacred. This week, a 41-year-old talent acquisition specialist shares her money diary.
Age: 41
Job: Talent Acquisition Specialist
Income: $112,000 package a year
Housing: Own a one-bedroom apartment. Mortgage around $2000 a month.
Regular expenses (monthly):
Mortgage: $2000
Mobile: $40
Health insurance: $120
Car insurance: $105
Pet insurance: $60
Stan: $11
Netflix: $12
Disney +: $10
Internet: $55
Petrol and travel: $100 – cut down significantly due to COVID as WFH since March.
Utilities: $160
Strata: $220
Council rates: $110
Hairdresser: $220 (I go once every four weeks for root touch up)
Nails: $50
Savings: around $6000
Debt: credit card owing $3500
Saturday – Day One
I have been working from home for the last six months so I caught up with a work friend for breakfast and spent around $35. I had to do a grocery shop and decided to make a seafood lunch for Sunday so spent about $150 on seafood and another $150 on general groceries.
I also did online shopping for my nephew’s birthday so spent about $100 at Target and Culture Kings and bought a new jumper from Country Road which cost $100.
