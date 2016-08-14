Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic share sweet moment on live TV.

There’s only one thing The Today Show‘s Sylvia Jeffreys wanted after her City2Surf run: Wine.

In a live cross from Nine’s coverage of the race, Sylvia had a special message for her fiancé Peter Stefanovic: “Have a bottle of wine ready for me!”

The newly engaged Jeffreys also revealed she was battling flu while attempting to run the 14km from the Harbour Bridge to Bondi Beach. “I’m feeling better – I’m dosed up on Sudafed. Ready to go!” — she told fellow Today presenter Natalia Cooper.

She also offered some advice to her fellow race-goers, telling them to “conserve some energy” for the final leg of the race, where spectators would be waiting and cheering.

“You want to be looking full of big bouncy strides to the end running past them,” she laughed.

With the race over for another year, we hope Sylvia is enjoying that well-earned glass of wine!