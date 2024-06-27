A Sydney woman was murdered in her own home. The alleged attacker had only lived there a few weeks.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder following the grim discovery of a woman's body at a home in Sydney's inner west.

Police reported that a concerned neighbour frantically called emergency services around 11am, having heard a woman "screaming", who needed help.

Authorities reached the scene, on Clements St in Russell Lea, in minutes, but sadly, it was too late.

Per the Daily Telegraph, senior police officers at the location called it one of the worst crime scenes they had seen in years.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was found inside her home with multiple stab wounds and a cut to her throat. She is yet to be identified, and police are currently locating her next of kin.

The alleged attacker, who the Sydney Morning Herald reports is named Benjamin Art, is believed to have been the woman's housemate. He was arrested at the scene and charged with murder at Burwood Police Station.

Bail was denied, and he is set to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Christine McDonald of the Burwood Police Area Command stated that she believed the female victim and the man in custody were not romantically involved but had been living together for approximately three weeks.

"We know that the victim and the other housemates moved into this residence five to six weeks ago," Superintendent McDonald told reporters on Thursday.

He was one of five residents at the home, investigators said. All occupants were present when the alleged attack took place.

The man had no criminal history of violence on his record.

"He has no outstanding matters for bail, no AVO warrants. He has non-violent, traffic and drug-related history."

"Police were first notified with a triple zero call this morning from a member of the public," Supt McDonald said.

"The call had mentioned a female was screaming and needed help. The fact that they are living together, albeit residing in one room for two to three weeks, makes it a domestic violence incident.

"Looking at the scene police arrived to, it is very clear that it is a homicide," said Supt McDonald.

"The victim suffered significant and multiple injuries to her upper body. So you can imagine, you’re known to the victim and a housemate of hers, you would be extremely distressed."

According to a statement from NSW Police, the man is currently assisting with inquiries.

The other three residents of the share house are providing statements to investigators.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

