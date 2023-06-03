Sydney Sweeney’s dad and grandpa walked out on Euphoria and RIP we can relate.

Hello, I’m 34 and still cringe every time I watch a movie with my mum and a sex scene comes on.

Now imagine if YOU were actually IN that sex scene and your whole family had gathered around the telly to watch you do your thing.

So I can’t even fathom how Sydney Sweeney feels.

The 25-year-old star of Euphoria has opened up about her family’s reaction to her, erm, performance, actually multiple performances, in the risqué drama and that’s just season one alone.

Turns out, her parents were a little, shall we say, divided on her action.

“My mum visited me on set quite a few times so she knew the story and I talked to her a lot about it,” the actress told Sunday Today With Willie Geist.

Of course. Mums, they know us well don’t know. Those dependable women at the end of the phone you can always rely on, and often tell everything too. They get it (I pray). They were once young!

Fathers however.. Well, let’s just say it probably isn’t what they want to see their little princess doing.

“My dad didn’t [know the Euphoria story],” Sweeney added.

“I didn’t prepare my dad at all.”

Oh god no. No. I wouldn’t have a clue how this works in Hollywood but I feel like you might just wanna warn dear old papa if you’re about to act out the naughty in front of him.

Or at least to shield his aging eyes.

“Also, how do you bring up a conversation?” she continued. “When I talk to my dad, it’s usually not about work, it’s just, ‘Hey dad’, and we talk like father-daughter conversations.”

She’s got me there. But maybe just like a, ‘SKIP THIS SCENE DAD’, could do it?!

“So he decided he was going to watch it without telling me, with his parents,” explained Sweeney, and oh god no it’s gotten worse.

“My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out.”

But could you really expect any less, Syd?

Her granny though, was an entirely different kettle of fish.

“My grandma is a big supporter of mine,” Sweeney said in the clip. “She’s a big fan of mine.

“Actually, I bring her usually all over the world to my different sets and I make her an extra.”

Awwwww! Now that is a performance I’d want to watch!

But as for Sweeney’s own? Well, her sweet grandma was just delighted.

“She was complimentary,” the 25-year-old said.

Sweeney went on to explain what she loves about playing Cassie in the hit show (other than, you know, making out with everyone).

“She’s a beautiful, broken character,” she said. “I love playing Cassie, especially last season because she was so crazy.

“As an actor, that’s just so much fun to kind of stretch your legs and play characters that go insane and make all these crazy choices.”

She added that she always tends to drift towards characters who might read one way on a page.

“I like to find the layers to that character,” she explained. “Finding the layers and the emotional depth to who she is and why she is, how she acts and what she thinks.”

While Euphoria was renewed for a third season in February 2022 (YAY), it’s not expected out until 2024 AT THE EARLIEST (boo).

Colman Domingo, who plays Rue’s NA sponsor Ali Mohammed, gave some insight into why.

“We shoot these episodes in like, a month each,” he told Extra. “It takes so long because there are a lot of frames. If you look at the show, there are a lot of tiny, tiny scenes.”

Ok, so maybe it’s worth the wait.

