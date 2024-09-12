Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas just discovered what Australia is really like. They’re shocked.

It seems our beloved Aussie landscape has given Hollywood stars Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney a run for their money during the filming of Ron Howard's latest thriller, Eden.

Production took place in Queensland, Australia, with the Gold Coast providing an ideal sub-tropical and semi-arid location that would double for the Galápagos Islands, where filming has also taken place.

Of course, such tropical locations aren't always comfortable. The actresses, along with their A-list co-stars, got a taste of the true-blue Aussie experience — complete with scorching heat, unpredictable weather, and a menagerie of creatures that would make Steve Irwin proud.

The cast spent nearly three months Down Under, facing challenges that would make even the toughest bushie break a sweat. Ana de Armas, known for her glamorous roles, found herself in a decidedly unglamorous situation, trudging up and down hills in the sweltering Australian summer.

"The heat of the summer in Australia is no joke," de Armas confessed if her exertions.

Sydney Sweeney, meanwhile, seemed equally gobsmacked by the weather's mood swings.

"It's so hot and there's thunderstorms, it's crazy," she exclaimed. Sydney has also spent time in Australia filming the romantic comedy Anyone But You, which was mostly filmed in Sydney.

All we have to say? Welcome to Australia, love — where you can experience all four seasons in a single afternoon!

It wasn't just the weather giving our Hollywood visitors a hard time. The local wildlife decided to make guest appearances too. Ron Howard, ever the gentleman director, found himself apologising for the, ahem, extras. "I'm sorry for the poisonous snakes," he said, as if he'd personally invited reptiles to the set. "You were all so game," he added.

One can only imagine the looks on the actors' faces when someone spun them tales of drop bears. Did anyone warn them about the bin chickens?

Despite the challenges, or perhaps because of them, the cast embraced the experience as a form of method acting. "It really did. It helped the movie. It helped us. It felt very organic being there," de Armas explained.

It's safe to say that Sweeney and de Armas might have found a new appreciation for their air-conditioned trailers after long days of filming in the unforgiving Aussie sun. One can almost hear the collective sigh of relief when someone yells "It's a wrap!"

In true Aussie spirit, the cast wore their hardships like a badge of honour. De Armas admitted, "I mean, we like a little bit of torture. Kind of like, you know, to be able, now, to talk about it... 'Yeah, we did it!'" Sounds like she's halfway to becoming an honorary Aussie already!

The experience seems to have left a lasting impression on the Hollywood stars. They've probably gained a new respect for Aussie actors who deal with these conditions on a regular basis. Hugh Jackman and Margot Robbie are probably having a good chuckle over their Vegemite toast.

As Australians, we can't help but feel a mix of pride and amusement. Pride that our sunburnt country provided such a memorable backdrop for 'Eden', and amusement at the thought of these Hollywood A-listers grappling with our everyday realities.

Featured image: Getty.