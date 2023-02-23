'Pure greed.' A Sydney council has shut down a shed advertised for $1,000 rent a month.

As the nationwide rental crisis continues, one Sydneysider has advertised their tiny tin shed as a "granny flat" for rent.

The shed, which is located in Minto in Sydney's south west, was listed for $1,000 a month rent on Facebook Marketplace.

According to 7News, 27-year-old Ben saw the listing for the shed - which features tiled floors, a shower and toilet - and reported it Campbelltown City Council in the "interest of community safety".

"It’s a $300 tin shed from Bunnings with no insulation or cooling in south-west Sydney where temperatures can reach as high as 40C," he told the publication, adding that the move is "pure greed and [an] exploitation of vulnerable people".

"I'm not the type to dob people in, but there’s a big difference between a safe granny flat that's up to code and a serious health risk like this."

Image: Facebook/Yahoo News.

Before contacting council, Ben looked up the property on the council's website and found there were no certificates that deemed the property a legal dwelling.

He was later informed by council that the owner had received a demolition notice to take effect in May.

In a statement, Campbelltown City Council told the publication, "An order to demolish the unauthorised shed was issued on the owner of the property as the shed and its location was deemed to not meet the relevant development requirements."

In Sydney, vacancy rates have reached a record low of 1.0 per cent, leaving many struggling to find a place to rent.

The crisis is being felt around the country, with the national vacancy rate at just 0.8 per cent.

As a result, Aussies are spending their weekends queueing in streets and shuffling in-and-out of open homes among hundreds of other hopeful applicants.

Listen to The Quicky, Mamamia's daily news podcast. Post continues below.

Low vacancy rates, combined with the cost of living and rising interest rates, have seen rental prices skyrocket.

Perth has experienced the highest year-on-year rental increase than any other city, with a rise of 15.2 per cent.

The average rent for the December quarter of 2022 was $530 a week compared to $460 the year before.

Brisbane is not much better, with the city experiencing a 14.6 per cent increase, while Sydney has experienced a 12.1 per cent increase.

According to Nerida Conisbee, Ray White's chief economist and one of Australia's leading property experts, the country's rental crisis has been building for "quite some time".

"What we saw through the pandemic was very, very strong increases in house prices... [and] we also saw very strong growth in rents. And part of it was [due] to a significant shift in population levels. So places like Queensland, for example, did attract a lot of people from down south... We also saw quite strong rental growth in places like Melbourne and Sydney," she told The Quicky.

"Now the pandemic is over, we've got additional pressure, because population growth has started again [and] international migration is up again, and we also have a construction crisis, so that's starting to bite in terms of housing supply. We do have a shortage of homes, in many places."

Read more:

Hundreds of applicants and 'rent-bidding': The reality of trying to rent a house right now.

Feature Image: Facebook/7News/Yahoo News.