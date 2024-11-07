The surprise death notice that went viral.

An Australian family's cheeky obituary for their "wild and wayward" mum, Jennifer Ann Kelly, is taking the internet by storm.

And it's safe to say, it's a tribute like no other.

Published in The Sydney Morning Herald, it pulls no punches about Jennie's colourful life, and it's racked up admirers from around the globe.

"We spend most of our lives compensating for our upbringing said Jennie," the obituary reads.

"She believed that exposing youth to religion was a form of child abuse."

Jennifer's sons, who wrote the piece, Sean and Chris, went on to share more of the things that they loved about their mother, however unconventional.

"It was impossible to watch the news in her presence due to her vocal outrage at the way the country is run," they wrote.

And there's no hiding her feelings about certain politicians—Jennie "held John Howard in particular contempt."

Jennie was also, apparently, quite the party guest.

"Mum grew great dope, never wanted to leave a party and gave up champagne or gin frequently, but never simultaneously," the notice continued.

As son Sean, a Cremorne-based writer, told the Herald, Jennie's life was unconventional from the start.

Image: Kelly family.

She was brilliant at school, earning a scholarship to the University of Sydney.

But in true Jennie fashion, she ran away in the 1950s and immersed herself in Sydney's intellectual counter-culture, famously mingling with the "mad drunks of the Sydney push."

She had at one time been a journalist, and liked to call herself one. She also had a passion for marijuana.

Sean said at one point he suspected she was bringing it to Sydney in a wheelie suitcase by feigning a disability—hobbling along with a macadamia nut in her shoe to affect her gait.

Jennie, who passed away on October 28 at age 88, was described by her sons Sean and Chris Kelly as "fierce, loyal, and not afraid to live life on her own terms."

As for the viral reaction to the obituary, Sean notes, "Sometimes the words just resonate. Mum had opinions, didn't think like everyone else, and I just managed to capture her."

The obituary has struck a chord, as tributes poured in online from people who wish they'd had the pleasure of meeting Jennie.

"Your mum sounds phenomenal," wrote one Reddit user, while another chimed in, "I wish I'd known Jennie, she sounds wonderful. Thank you for a wonderful obituary—clearly, Jennie lived until she died."

Even author Lisa Herbert was charmed, writing, "Rest well, Jennie. We would've been best friends."

"The ol' 'don't speak ill of the dead' is alive and well," she noted, adding, "Like funerals, death notices and obituaries should be as individual as the person they're for—a true reflection of who they are."

Speaking with PEOPLE, Sean says he "can't decide whether Jennie would be mortified by the interest the obit generated or pleased."

However, he adds, "her friends tell me she would have been delighted.

"Mum would have approved of the tone and style used in the obit and the comments very much reflect who she was," he said.

For Sean and his brother Chris, this was a chance to reflect on Jennie as the mum they truly knew.

"We looked after her until the end," Sean added.

As for her farewell, Jennie's send-off will see friends and family gather near The Channon, her favourite spot in northern New South Wales.

Sean encouraged mourners to "bring a shovel."

Read the full death notice here:

Farewell Jennie Kelly.

Born 15 May 1936. Our wild and wayward mother died on 28 October 2024.

She refused to say "passed." We spent most of our lives compensating for our upbringing said Jennie.

She believed that exposing youth to religion was a form of child abuse. It was impossible to watch the news in her presence due to her vocal outrage at the way the country is run.

She held John Howard in particular contempt.

Mum grew great dope, never wanted to leave a party and gave up champagne or gin frequently, but never simultaneously.

Her rare attempts at "responsible" parenting or grandparenting were always touching.

She said Sean was a much better driver than Chris.

News on what's next to follow. Bring a shovel.

Image: Sean Kelly.