Last night, these three children should have been safe at home.

In a horrific incident police are treating as domestic violence-related, three children are dead and a man is in custody after a house fire in Sydney's west.

Emergency services were called to the home in Lalor Park at 1am on Sunday morning. Two boys, aged two and four, were taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition but died a short time later. The body of the third child, believed to be a 10-month-old girl, was found after Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the fire.

Four other children at the premises were treated at the scene by paramedics.

NSW Fire Rescue Superintendent Adam Dewberry said it was a confronting scene. "Going to a house fire you are always expecting the worst and hoping it won't be — but this was pretty confronting, absolute chaos," he told Nine's Weekend Today.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday morning, NSW Police confirmed that the fire is being treated as a domestic violence-related incident, and that a 28-year-old man was under police guard in hospital.

"He's in an induced coma at the moment, being treated for smoke inhalation and other matters that, or other medical issues related to the fire," said Detective Danny Doherty.

"At this stage it does appear that the 28-year-old man is responsible for multiple deaths of young lives that have tragically been taken away," he said, adding that the suspect allegedly tried to prevent rescue efforts from a neighbour and authorities who arrived at the scene.

"There were acts taken to prevent them coming in to offer aid and rescue them. That's what we're alleging at this early stage."

"Homicide squad detectives are taking carriage of this," said Detective Doherty. "We're treating this as a domestic-related homicide, multiple homicide."

Jason Pietruszka from NSW police added, "I can confirm during police attempts to get into the property, those efforts were frustrated by a male inside.

"He's been arrested. He has been conveyed to hospital. He's a 28-year-old male who is known to the people within that premises."

A neighbour tried to assist, and those actions prevented further life being lost, police added.

Pietruszka also confirmed that the man police have arrested is the father of the deceased children. "The mother resided with them as well. We're saying they are a family unit. I won't go into their relationship."

A nine-year-old girl and three boys aged six, seven and 11 were taken to Westmead Hospital in stable condition. The children's mother was also taken to hospital suffering injuries related to the fire.

"A number of other young children aged from 11 and under, four children to be exact, are currently being treated at various hospitals for, again, injuries related to the fire," police continued at the press conference, adding that the injuries "not believed to be serious".

"The mother of the children is also being treated for various related injuries, for smoke inhalation, etc. She's also, again, believed to make a full recovery."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

—With AAP.

Feature Image: MARK EVANS/AAP.