On Sunday, three children died in a Sydney house fire. The father has just been charged with murder.

A father who allegedly stopped his family being rescued from their burning home has been charged with murdering three of his children.

The 28-year-old is due to face a bedside court hearing today after initially being left in a coma following the blaze at his home at Lalor Park, in Sydney's west.

Three of his children, aged six, two, and five months, died in the fire on Sunday.

The man has been charged with three counts of domestic violence-related murder and a further five counts of attempted murder. The attempted murder charges relate to four other children — aged 11, nine, seven and four — and the man's 29-year-old partner, all of whom survived but were at the residence at the time of the fire.

These four other children and the mother were taken to hospital suffering injuries related to the fire, but they are all expected to make a "full recovery" according to police.

The man is also accused of destroying or damaging property with the intent of endangering life.

Homicide detectives allege he tried to stop people entering the burning home to rescue the children after starting the fire.

Investigations will continue for some time, with dogs brought in to identify potential accelerants as police rake through the scene.

Homicide Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty told reporters there is still a lot of work to do to determine what happened, involving the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, and officers from the Blacktown Police Area Command, Arson Unit and Child Abuse Squad.

The man is due to appear in Parramatta Local Court today from his bed at Westmead Hospital.

With AAP.

Feature Image: AAP.