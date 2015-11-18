Police evacuate Sydney building amidst claims of a gunman on the premises.

Breaking news from Sydney.

Police have entered an Oxford Street building amidst claims an armed man was present in the Sydney CBD building.

The Daily Telegraph reports the police operation was sparked when a person inside the building messaged a friend saying a gunman was in the building.

Dozens of police entered the foyer at 1 Oxford Street with guns drawn around 4.30pm.

Six ambulance crews are on standby nearby.

News Limited reports police are carrying out a search of the building and taking the threat seriously.

Police say there is no evidence the reported incident is terror-related.

More to come.