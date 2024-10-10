Step aside jeggings, Gen Z has a new fake denim alternative.

Hear that? You hear it? It's the ghost of your (jeggings) past coming back to haunt you.

Only it looks a little different. Dare we say, even comfier!

Because Gen Z has found their own terrifying alternative to denim, and we need to talk about it, immediately. And no, we're not talking about 'barrel jeans'.

They're called 'sweans' and they sound just as cursed as you'd think.

Watch: Clare Stephens reviews the chaps festival trend, and it goes exactly how you'd expect. Post continues below.

A snazzy combination of sweatpants and jeans, 'sweans' promise comfort and style in one fashionable (?) pant.

Yes, sweatpants and jeans. In one.

And according to the internet, there's a particular brand that's been doing the rounds with their popular pair of 'sweans'.

Rag & Bone's Miramar Denim Sweatpants have been going viral — and the people can't get enough. Like they're literally selling out in the US, with the brand pumping out more than 200,000 units this year so far.

undefined

Just for the record, Rag & Bone isn't 'cheap' by any means — the 'sweans' are around the $300 US mark, which is over $400 AUD.

*Cries in financial crisis*

The 100 per cent cotton sweatpants, are "printed to look like demin" with your standard belt loopholes and buttons. And they promise to be the ultra-comfortable trousers we've been missing in our lives since… well… jeggings.

On the Rag & Bone website, it said: "Miramar went viral because it looks like denim but feels nothing like it. It's comfortable and soft, like your favorite sweats. Shhhh… we won't tell if you don't tell."

"This is not demin. It only looks like it. Your comfortable go-everywhere do-everything style for home, work and travel."

Here they are in all their glory:

Image: Rag & Bone

And goodness, they really look like normal jeans. But we have SO MANY QUESTIONS.

What do they look like up close?

Are they hot? They look like they'd be hot??

Do they go all ball-y inside like your regular sweatpants?? Because for $400 we could buy 350 pairs of real sweatpants from Target, so.

As we said, though. The people LOVE them.

"I think they've solved jeans forever," a content creator by the name of Lisa Teddy shared with her 31k followers in a recent TikTok video.

undefined

Another TikToker by the name of Eli Rallo told her followers in a TikTok video, "I thought these "sweatpants jeans" were stupid and unnecessary and then Rag and Bone sent me them and now I in fact feel like I was simply jealous of people who owned them because they are perfect. I hate to tell you this bestie but if you were looking for your sign do in fact need them."

The millennial jegging is screaming.

In another video, a content creator showed off her Rag & Bone trousers, telling followers, "YOUR WEEKLY PSA TO BUY SWEANS."

undefined

One comment read: "These are kinda interesting but I don't think I could handle being called out in wearing today's versions of jeggings."

And honestly, same.

Someone else said, "They're $238 so I'll be waiting for it to be mainstream or a new job."

One thing we know for certain? Jeggings walked so 'sweans' could run.

Feature image: TikTok/ @jtkinz; @ragandbone.