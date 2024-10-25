Suzy Rackemann is the 69th Australian woman killed this year. Her son has been charged with murder.

Content warning: This story deals with domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers.

Suzy Rackemann has been identified as the woman allegedly killed by her son in North Brisbane earlier this year.

The 61-year-old sustained critical head injuries during an altercation in an Upper Kedron home shortly before 5.45am on August 17.

She was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's hospital in critical condition, police say; however, she died in hospital on August 26.

Her son, identified as 29-year-old Conor Robert Rackemann on Friday, was initially charged with one count of grievous bodily harm domestic violence offence.

His charge was upgraded to one count of murder domestic violence offence on October 19.

Suzy is the 69th woman to be allegedly killed by violence in Australia this year, according to Sherele Moody's Australian Femicide Watch.

The matter appeared at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday and has been adjourned to November 4.

Feature image: Facebook.