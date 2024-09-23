'I was 6 when my dad took me on a boat trip. It was 10 years before I made it back home.'

Suzanne Heywood was just six years old when her father gave her the news. As casually as he ate his breakfast, Gordon Cook told his family that they would be leaving their life in England behind to sail around the world.

Despite being fascinated by explorer Captain Cook, Suzane's father had limited sailing experience, and her mother Mary hated boats. At five years old, her brother Jonathan had not long learned the sea even existed.

Just one year older, Suzanne was not much the wiser. But she did know that her dad was her hero. So they all got on the Wavewalker – a small and old-fashioned wooden boat– ready for what was supposed to be a three-year voyage.

As soon as they boarded, Suzanne and Jonathan's respective roles became clear. While her younger brother was the "golden child" who would help out on deck, she became the "Cinderella" who had to cook and clean below. With not much more than corned beef and spam on the menu, it was an incredibly dull experience for a young girl. And she was desperate for an escape.

Suzanne boarded the boat when she was seven. Image: Instagram/@suzanneheywood1