This new book series will steal your evening.

By MELISSA WELLHAM

Janet Evanovich – the author of the immensely popular Stephanie Plum series – is back with a vengeance.

Occasionally, when watching indescribably bad action films, I like to momentarily entertain the thought that I would have made an awesome spy, or FBI agent, criminal mastermind, or alluring con-woman. Good guy or bad guy, it wouldn’t matter. I just want to live a life of international intrigue.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Hachette. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in her own words.

I then always promptly remember that none of these careers would have suited me – I have a terrible poker face, and would probably look terrible in Kevlar. But I also wonder why on earth I think a dangerous life of crime and/or crime-stopping is so attractive in the first place?

The answer: because of authors like Janet Evanovich.

Janet Evanovich – the author of the Stephanie Plum series (which if you haven’t read, I highly recommend as fun, fast-paced fiction) writes electrifying books where the criminal capers are thrilling, the dialogue is witty and mile-a-minute, and the female characters kick some serious arse. There is also usually an inexplicably attractive male antagonist along for the ride, who makes the whole thing just that much more delicious.

If you have been hanging out for more of Evanovich’s wicked style since her last Plum novel, Notorious Nineteen, then never fear: the talented mistress of comic crime has released another novel to fill the void. In The Heist, the first of a new series written with Lee Goldberg – another bestselling author and television writer for Monk – we are introduced to FBI Special Agent Kate O’Hare.

O’Hare is known for her discipline and dedication to the force – and the fact that she never lets a man (read: bad guy) get away. Until Nicolas Fox, that is.

The appropriately named Fox is audacious, handsome and dangerously charming, and known for pulling off impossible scams on famous figures. He has managed to elude O’Hare for the past five years – but he won’t be able to for much longer. Especially because he seems to be going out of his way to show up on her radar.