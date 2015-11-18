UPDATE:

A police source says three suspected terrorists were killed and three police offices were injured in a police raid in Paris, CNN reports.

One alleged jihadist was shot by police sniper and another woman blew herself up with a suicide vest.

Three men inside the apartment, whose identities are not yet known, were arrested.

Another man and woman were also arrested and placed into police custody near the Saint Denis apartment.

Separately, two Air France flights to Paris from the US were diverted following bomb threats, but were later rendered safe.

According to The Telegraph, the raids have now concluded with a total of seven arrests.

Mamamia previously wrote:

At least three suspected jihadists behind Friday night’s Paris attacks are reportedly dead – including a woman who detonated a suicide vest – after a police raid north of the capital turned into a shootout.

Several police members were injured in the raid, which ended in a two-hour exchange of gunfire and explosives, News Limited reports.

Up to six suspected extremists – including the mastermind behind the deadly attacks, which killed more than 130 people – were believed to be hiding out in an apartment in suburban Saint Denis.

The Saint-Denis mayor Denis Paillard told local reporters no civilians were killed or injured in the raid, setting straight earlier reports that a passerby was killed, according to Fairfax Media.

French media reports a woman blew herself up with an explosive vest during the raid and that three suspects have been arrested.

French police have confirmed the alleged mastermind of the attacks, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, was the target of the dawn operation, though it is not yet clear whether he is one of the people killed or arrested.

There are varied news reports about whether two or three suspects have been killed.

More to come.