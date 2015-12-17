Surrogate mother with triplets refuses to have abortion at request of biological parents.

At 17 weeks pregnant Brittneyrose Torres is in a legal battle to save the life of one of the babies she is carrying. The young mother from the US is acting as a paid surrogate for a couple who can’t have kids of their own.

The New York Post reports that Torres was implanted with two fertilized eggs, one of which split in two forming into male twins and a third female fetus.

She said that the parents were excited at first about having three babies. But around week 12, they began to change their mind and told Torres that an increased risk of developmental disabilities made aborting the girl necessary.

Torres told The New York Post that her clients “knew from the beginning that we wouldn’t want to abort unless it was a life-and-death situation. We would never want to abort a baby’s life.”

Birth parents are trying to force their surrogate to abort one of the unborn triplets — but she's fighting back https://t.co/1YLINJQoTH — New York Post (@nypost) December 14, 2015

Torres, who already has her own child, said she checked with the doctors and there were no abnormalities with the triplets.

She said, “I told [the biological mother] I couldn’t abort one of the children. I could not emotionally and physically do that at nearly 13 weeks. I believe it will be killing this baby.”

Under her contract with the biological parents, Torres is to receive at least $30,000 — $25,000 for carrying one baby and $5,000 extra for carrying two or more.

Some of her stipend has been cut for refusing the abortion, which the parents claim they have a right to demand due to a provision in their contract with the surrogate.

Torres told The New York Post she offered to adopt the female fetus instead of aborting her, but the couple refused.