The headline act of the 2025 Super Bowl has finally been announced.

The NFL season has kicked off, and while we're still months away from the big game, excitement is already building for the Super Bowl halftime show.

As we look ahead to Super Bowl LIX, scheduled for February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, the anticipation is building. Will we see another star-studded performance like Usher's this year?

With a long history of powerful performances that are both visually impressive and musically advanced, we can't wait to see what this year's performer will bring to the show.

We're also hoping for a return of Taylor Swift, to the VIP box. Last year, her presence brought a whole new audience to the sport. Her high-profile relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had us all watching not just for touchdowns, but for cutaway shots of Swift cheering in the stands.

Let's dive into everything you need to know about the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, from the confirmed headliner to viewing times for Australian fans.

When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is a huge stadium event. Image: Getty

Super Bowl LIX is set to take place on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

For Australian fans, this translates to Monday, February 10, 2025, due to the time difference.

The exact kickoff time hasn't been officially announced yet, but Super Bowls typically start around 6:30 PM Eastern Time in the US. For Aussies, this means you'll need to be ready bright and early on Monday morning. Here's a breakdown of the expected start times across Australia:

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra (AEDT): 10:30 AM

Brisbane (AEST): 9:30 AM

Adelaide (ACDT): 10:00 AM

Darwin (ACST): 9:00 AM

Perth (AWST): 7:30 AM

Mark your calendars and set those alarms – it's going to be an early one for Australian NFL fans!

Who is playing the Super Bowl halftime show?

The NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music have announced that Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

This will be Lamar's second Super Bowl appearance, following his participation in the star-studded 2022 halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent.

Lamar, a 17-time Grammy Award winner, is known for his thought-provoking lyrics and innovative musical style. His selection as the headliner signals the NFL's continued embrace of hip-hop and its cultural impact. Lamar's statement about his upcoming performance was characteristically bold: "Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one."

This choice is particularly exciting for fans of rap and hip-hop, as Lamar is widely regarded as one of the most influential artists of his generation. His performance is likely to be a showcase of his impressive catalog, potentially featuring hits like 'Humble', 'B*tch, Don't Kill My Vibe' and 'Swimming Pools'.

What are the predictions for the Super Bowl halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar is playing the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. Image: Getty

While Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed as the headliner, there's still plenty of room for speculation about what his performance might entail. Some predictions and possibilities for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show include:

Guest appearances: Lamar is known for collaborating with other artists. We might see appearances from frequent collaborators like SZA, Baby Keem, or even Dr. Dre.

A Taylor Swift appearance: Lamar featured on her hit song 'Bad Blood', so it would be amazing to see him bring her out on stage.

Political statements: Lamar's music often addresses social and political issues. It's possible he'll use the Super Bowl stage to make a statement, similar to Beyoncé's 2016 performance.

Visual spectacle: Super Bowl performances are known for their elaborate staging. Expect Lamar to bring his artistic vision to life with impressive visuals and choreography.

New music: Artists often use the Super Bowl to premiere new material. Lamar might take this opportunity to debut a new song or even announce an upcoming album.

Throwback moments: Given that this is Lamar's second Super Bowl appearance, he might reference or recreate moments from the 2022 show.

Local flavour: With the game taking place in New Orleans, Lamar might incorporate elements of the city's rich musical heritage into his performance.

Remember, these are just predictions. The beauty of the Super Bowl halftime show is its ability to surprise and captivate audiences worldwide.

What time is the Super Bowl half-time show in Australia?

For Australian viewers, the Super Bowl halftime show will take place in the late morning or early afternoon on Monday, February 10, 2025.

The exact time can vary slightly depending on how the first half of the game progresses, but you can expect it to start around:

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra (AEDT): 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM

Brisbane (AEST): 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Adelaide (ACDT): 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Darwin (ACST): 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Perth (AWST): 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM

The halftime show typically lasts about 13-15 minutes, so make sure you've got your snacks ready and your bathroom breaks sorted before it kicks off.

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Australia?

Australian NFL fans have several options for watching the Super Bowl, including the much-anticipated halftime show:

Free-to-air TV: Channel 7 has traditionally broadcast the Super Bowl live and free in Australia. They usually provide comprehensive coverage, including pre-game analysis and the halftime show.

Kayo Sports: This streaming service offers live coverage of the Super Bowl, including the halftime show. Kayo requires a subscription but often provides a free trial for new users.

ESPN on Foxtel: If you have a Foxtel subscription with the sports package, you can watch the Super Bowl live on ESPN.

NFL Game Pass: This official NFL streaming service offers live coverage of all NFL games, including the Super Bowl. It's a great option for die-hard fans who want to watch games throughout the season.

What time does the Super Bowl game start in Australia?

The Super Bowl LIX is expected to kick off at around 6:30 PM Eastern Time on Sunday, February 9, 2025, in the United States. For Australian viewers, this translates to the morning of Monday, February 10, 2025, around 10:30am AEST.

Who is playing in this year's Super Bowl game?

The Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl. Image: Getty

As of now, we don't know which teams will be playing in Super Bowl LIX. The teams that will make it to the big game won't be determined until the playoffs conclude in late January or early February 2025.

Until then, the 32 teams will need to play 17 games each until playoffs, where 14 teams face off.

While we can't predict the teams yet, we some potential contents include last year's champions the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers, the Buffalo Bills, and the Philidelphia Eagles.

Where is the Super Bowl being played?

Super Bowl LIX is set to be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This iconic venue, formerly known as the Louisiana Superdome and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, has a rich history with the NFL and the Super Bowl.

It hosts up to 76,468 people and has already hosted seven prior Super Bowl games, making it tied with Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for most Super Bowls. The venue also has cultural significance as it housed many during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The choice of New Orleans as the host city adds an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Known for its vibrant culture, music scene, and cuisine, New Orleans provides a unique backdrop for the Super Bowl festivities. Fans traveling to the game can expect to enjoy the city's famous French Quarter, delicious Creole and Cajun food, and the celebratory atmosphere that New Orleans is known for.

How long does the Super Bowl last?

The Super Bowl is more than just a game – it's an event that spans several hours. While an NFL game is officially 60 minutes of playing time, the Super Bowl typically lasts much longer due to several factors.

It includes the actual game, the halftime which is around 30 minutes, commercial breaks, clock stoppages during the game, and pre and post game ceremonies. It also includes pre-game coverage and post-game analysis.

For Australian viewers, this means the event could run from about 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM AEDT.

What is the full Super Bowl schedule?

While the exact schedule for Super Bowl LIX hasn't been released yet, we can make some educated guesses based on previous years. Here's a general outline of what you can expect on game day (adjusted for Australian time zones, using AEDT):

Monday, February 10, 2025 (AEDT):

9:00 AM: Pre-game coverage begins

10:30 AM: Kickoff of Super Bowl LIX

12:00 PM - 12:30 PM: Halftime show featuring Kendrick Lamar

2:00 PM - 2:30 PM: Game concludes (approximate)

2:30 PM onwards: Post-game analysis and celebrations

Remember, this schedule is approximate and subject to change.

How does Taylor Swift come into this?

Taylor Swift has become a regular NFL attendee. Here, she is pictured attending the first game of the 2025 season. Image: Getty

Taylor Swift's connection to the NFL and the Super Bowl stems from her high-profile relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. However, she has traditionally been a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles alongside her father Scott Swift.

Swift and Kelce's romance became public during the 2023 NFL season, leading to a surge in interest in the sport from Swift's massive fanbase. This led to increased viewership, merchandise sales and of course, media attention.

There was a lot of speculation about whether or not Swift would headline the 2025 show due to this buzz. However, with Kendrick playing, and him having previously collaborated with Swift, we're not ruling it out altogether.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl?

As of now, it's impossible to say with certainty whether Taylor Swift will attend Super Bowl LIX in 2025. This will likely depend on if the Kansas City Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl, and her busy schedule will allow it.

Despite Kendrick Lamar being announced as the halftime show headliner, there's always speculation about surprise guests. If Swift were to be involved in any capacity, she would be in attendance.

How much do Super Bowl performers get paid?

Super Bowl halftime show performers do not get paid for their performance.

While artists don't receive a direct payment, the NFL does cover all expenses related to the production of the show, including travel costs for the performers and their entourages.

In 2020, the production costs for the halftime show were reported to be around $13 million.

The main incentive for artists to perform is the massive exposure, which often leads to significant increases in music sales and streaming following their appearance.

Who has headlined the Super Bowl over the last 10 years?

Kendrick Lamar will headline for 2025. Image: Getty

Here's a list of the main headliners for the Super Bowl halftime shows over the past 10 years, from most recent to oldest:

2024: Usher

2023: Rihanna

2022: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar

2021: The Weeknd

2020: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

2019: Maroon 5 (with Big Boi and Travis Scott)

2018: Justin Timberlake

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Coldplay (with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars)

2015: Katy Perry (with Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott)

2014: Bruno Mars (with Red Hot Chili Peppers)