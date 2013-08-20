K-Rudd and Abbott come together... to make a music video?

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

Nothing brings warring tribes together like the epic task of making an amateur music video.

Super Best Friends, an indie band from Canberra, managed to convince pretty much everyone in Australian politics right now to make an appearance. And when we say everyone we mean it – from the pollies to the press gallery.

K-Rudd does a weird dance, Abbott shows off his lip-synching skills, Nick Xenophon’s on guitar, Albanese gets creative with props, Bob Katter has a whip…

You really need to just see it to believe it.

Here’s the Super Best Friends single Round and Round:

