“I’ve searched for a sunscreen I can use on my sensitive skin, and my kids’ too. Now I’ve found it.”

If you’ve ever wanted to give prospective or expecting parents a real, authentic taste of what parenthood is like, ask them to apply sunscreen to a small child.

This is the absolute base level of proficiency. To up the stakes, add another child (or two).

Throw in some weather conditions (hot or cold work equally well), maybe an aversion to anything that feels ‘slimy and gross’ or ‘smells yucky’ and, to really kick things up a notch, chuck in the ‘super sensitive skin’ factor and you’ve got yourself a real challenge.

Because when it comes to finding AND applying sunscreen, the struggle is real.

Fortunately for this outdoorsy family of five, we’ve found one that works for ALL of us, which, to be frank, is nothing short of a miracle.

Rub that sunscreen in, you two. Image: Supplied.

The Australian climate means that sunscreen application is a daily essential. A ‘must’, not a ‘should’. The statistics themselves are sobering: ‘Approximately two in three Australians will be diagnosed with skin cancer by the time they are 70’, with more than 2000 Australians dying of the disease each year. And the best treatment? Prevention.

Sometimes however, it’s not always as straightforward as slip, slop, slap. Especially when you’ve got super sensitive skin and young children underfoot.

Finding a sunscreen that can be used by the whole family, day in, day out, all year round has been an ongoing quest for this sensitive-skinned, pale, freckled, beach-loving mama who quickly got sick of purchasing what seemed like 1000 different bottles each month.

I had a checklist. This Holy Grail sunscreen needed to have:

A broad spectrum, SPF rating of 50+ (the highest protection available on the Australian market, if possible).

A low-allergy, fragrance-free formula without bad stuf like parabens, lanolin, colours or other irritants that would leave us feeling itchy and uncomfortable.

Water resistance.

A quick-drying, pleasant texture that wasn’t ‘slimy’ or ‘sticky’ (the kids were very specific about this one).

Enter Hamilton Sun SPF 50+ Sensitive Lotion, the new permanent addition to our bathroom cabinet and beach bag.

OK, so why is it good?

No longer will I spend half of my monthly salary on multiple sunscreens for multiple family members. I always look for a sunscreen that I can wear daily on both my face and body, that plays well with others (aka, makeup and skincare) and is free from irritants like parabens and lanolin so that my face isn’t left inflamed and itchy.

My husband wants something simple, non-greasy and fragrance free. And the kids need the highest SPF, water resistance and a formula that doesn’t feel ‘sticky’ or ‘gross’ on their skin. Hamilton Sun SPF50+ Sensitive Lotion ticks all those boxes and leaves our skin protected without a dreaded case of skin irritation.

We love a good SPF50 +. Image: Supplied.

But... should I really wear it every day?

There’s a sneaky trap that many Aussies fall into (myself included, in my younger years); thinking that high SPF sunscreen is only necessary on the beach.

WRONG. We should be wearing a high SPF every single day of the year if we're outdoors, regardless of where we are going or what the weather is doing outside.

Case in point: it is currently grey and raining outside where I live, an hour outside of Sydney. It’s 15 degrees outside - jumper weather. But the UV index which measures ultra-violet rays gives a ‘very high’, bordering on ‘extreme’ rating, meaning we should be reaching for the SPF50+.

Hamilton Sun SPF50+ Sensitive Lotion is the ideal solution for both everyday wear on both face and body, thanks to its non-greasy formula, as well as for long days at the beach when you’re in and out of the water. Its 4 hours water resistant, just remember to reapply every two hours or more regularly if sweating, swimming or using a towel. Most importantly, its broad spectrum which means that it protects from UVA and UVB rays with its SPF50+ rating.

And it's free of Oxybenzone, a chemical that can be harmful to the world's coral reefs.

I am amazed we got them all together in a photo. Image: Supplied.

Yes, it's quick to apply and dry.

Any parent who has ever run the sunscreen application gauntlet knows that quick application and drying time saves a lot of mental anguish. Because kids have no interest in standing around, waiting for sticky sunscreen to be applied and to dry.

Hamilton Sun SPF50+ Sensitive Lotion has a dry-touch formula meaning it goes on easily and dries almost instantly.

We found it had great ‘spreadability’, making it easy to coat little (and big) limbs, even when out and about. And its dry-touch formula means less chance of a ‘sand sticking to sunscreen’ incident which, as we all know, is just about guaranteed to trigger a meltdown.

With its easy application and dry-touch formula, it's definitely a winner among my little crew.

Have you tried Hamilton Sun? How do you manage sensitive skin, especially in the summer months? Let us know what works for you below.

Feature image: Supplied.





Hamilton Sunscreen available at your local pharmacy. Always read the label. Follow the directions for use. Reapply sunscreen frequently. Avoid prolonged sun exposure and wear protective clothing, hats and eye wear when exposed to the sun.