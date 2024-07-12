D’Arcy Carden and Will Forte have teamed up for the upcoming Stan Original Series Sunny Nights.

The upcoming Stan Original Series Sunny Nights has kicked off production in Sydney and it promises to be a darkly comedic drama series with an all-star cast.

The series is executive produced and directed by Trent O’Donnell, whose previous work includes the Stan Original Series Population 11, No Activity and Hacks. The series is billed by Stan as "a story of how a little bit of sun, a change of scenery, and a touch of violent crime can help a person find their true self."

Sunny Nights stars Will Forte, who is known for his roles in The Last Man on Earth and Bodkin, and D’Arcy Carden who audiences fell in love with thanks to her roles in The Good Place, Barry, and A League of Their Own.

Forte and Carden, who also act as executive producers on the series, play siblings Martin and Vicki Marvin who venture to Sydney determined to start their spray tan business, but when they get caught up in the city's criminal underworld, they must figure out how to stay alive, out of prison, and in the black.

Sunny Nights features an impressive ensemble cast which includes Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Heartbreak High), Jessica De Gouw (Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T, The Drover’s Wife), Megan Wilding (Gold Diggers, Mystery Road: Origin), Ra Chapman (White Fever, Wentworth), Miritana Hughes (Wakefield, Preacher), George Mason (Stan Original Series Exposure and Black Snow Season 2, The Power of the Dog), Matuse(Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Fall Guy) and former professional rugby league footballer Willie Mason in his debut role.

Will Forte, Trent O'Donnell and D'Arcy Carden on the set of the Stan Original Series Sunny Nights

Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said Sunny Nights has been "superbly cast" with Forte and Carden in the lead roles.

"Their comedic expertise alongside a cast of Aussie talent promises to deliver a dangerously hilarious series that will resonate both locally and abroad," Scobie said.

Screen Australia COO Grainne Brunsdon said audiences are sure to fall in love with this unique tale.

"Sunny Nights is a unique and clever concept with worldwide appeal thanks to this highly skilled creative team and strong local and international cast, "Brunsdon said. "With a combination of high stakes drama and many very funny scenes, I’m confident this tale of sibling misadventure will make for compelling viewing.”

The Stan Original Series Sunny Nights is created by the writing team Nick Keetch and Ty Freer, produced by Jungle Entertainment and Echo Lake Entertainment, with major production investment from Stan and Screen Australia, and financed with support from Screen NSW through the Made in NSW Fund, and exclusive worldwide distribution partner Cineflix Rights.

Stan executive producers are Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie. Cineflix Rights executive producers are James Durie and Tom Misselbrook.

The Stan Original Series Sunny Nights is currently in production.

Feature image: Stan