Sunday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. Cleveland police officers have released an emotional first-hand account of the rescue of Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michele Knight. You can watch the footage below:

2. For the first time since his arrest, Rolf Harris (more details of the case can be found here) has been seen in public – he performed in a show for “all the family” in Bristol last night. News Ltd reports that audience members were asked to empty their pockets before the show, and photographs of the performance were banned. Reviews of the show were positive.

3. Wayne Swan’s budget cuts are supported by 64 per cent of people, reports News Ltd. However, 48 per cent believe that this budget has left them ‘worse off’.

4. Bill Shorten, the Minister for Financial Services and Superannuation, has warned that the coalition may raise the GST if they are elected in September. Liberal MP Michael Keenan told Sky News that they had “no plans” to raise the GST.

5. North Korea launched three short-range missiles this week, into the Sea of Japan. South Korea’s defence ministry told AFP they are closely monitoring the situation – and that the missiles were likely launched as part of a routine military drill.

6. Fairfax has reported that a 39-year-old Sydney dance teacher was arrested on Friday night. Police allege that Grant Davies took naked photographs of his underage students, and sent them inappropriate emails.

7. Justin Rosniak, a former actor on Packed to the Rafters, is in a critical condition in hospital, after a car accident on Friday night.

8. NASA has reported that a meteor crash on the moon, caused an explosion that was visible to the naked eye – from Earth. The meteor has reportedly left a 20-metre crater on the moon’s surface.