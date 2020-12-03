News
fashion

Literally just 17 of the best summer dresses under $100.

Summer is officially here. YASSS. 

It's time for long beach days, sunset drinks and all the cute summer dresses.

Watch: These women are owning summer. Post continues below.

During the warmer months, we want dresses that we can easily chuck on for multiple occasions - ones that we can wear out for breakfast, to the beach or just to run errands in. (Pfft, we're not actually doing errands. It's Summer, baby!)

So that's exactly what we've found.

Here are literally just 17 of the best summer dresses you can buy in Australia for under $100.

Glamourous Tie Back Tiered Midi Dress, $89.95.

Image: The Iconic.

Little Party Dress Bodie White Dress, $89.95.

Image: Little Party Dress.

Dazie Abby Cut Out Linen Blend Dress, $89.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Atmos&Here Gemma V-Neck Mini Dress, $79.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Best&Less Womens Puff Sleeve Volume Dress, $30.

Image: Best&Less.

Little Party Dress Crystal Black Gingham Dress, $89.95.

Image: Little Black Dress.

Cotton On Woven Max Strappy Midi Dress, $39.99.

Image: Cotton On.

Glassons Linen Blend Shirred Midi Dress, $59.99.

Image: Glassons.

Zara Printed Dress, $89.95.

Image: Zara.

Glassons Satin Daisy Slip Dress, $49.99.

Image: Glassons.

Atmos&Here Curvy Amida Mini Dress, $79.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Target Lily Loves Sleeveless Lace Trim Maxi Dress, $39.

Image: Target.

Cotton On Curve Button Up Beach Dress, $39.99.

Image: Cotton On.

Zara Draped Floral Print Dress, $59.95.

Image: Zara.

Sportsgirl Shirred Yoke Mini Dress, $89.95.

Image: Sportsgirl.

Atmos&Here Curvy Addison Mini Dress, $79.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Little Party Dress All For You Rainbow Check Dress, $79.95. 

Image: Little Party Dress.

Which summer dress is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature image: Supplied.

