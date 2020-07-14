"I tried Sukin's new Hydration range. Here are the 3 products my thirsty skin loved the most."

Hands up if you're really thirsty right now? That too, but I'm talking about your skin.

Cooler weather, blasting the heater and not drinking enough water can leave your skin looking dull and dehydrated in winter, which is why there's never been a better time to give your skin the drink it needs.

The new Sukin Hydration range promises to do just that, to lock in moisture and rehydrate skin. Their range promises plump and dewy skin for 72 hours, after four weeks of use. Think of it like the skincare equivalent of guzzling three litres of water every day.

With nothing over $25, look out for the blue packaging of the ﻿Rehydrating Gel Cream ($22.95)﻿, Biomarine Facial Serum ($24.95), Hydrafusion Night Cream ($22.95), Hydra Eye Gel ($19.95) and Deeply Hydrating Biodegradable Sheet Mask ($8.95) at your local chemist.

Just looking at these lovely blue beauty products makes my skin feel more hydrated. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

All of these products are winners for dehydrated skin thanks to their unique blend of Bio-Marine skincare ingredients. Like super hydrator Hyaluronic Acid (seen on the ingredients list as the small molecule Sodium Hyaluronate that can get deep into the skin), and the lesser-known moisture-binding Maize that keeps your skin hydrated, fresh and dewy for longer. And the hero, sustainably sourced Sea Algae, which is rich in active compounds and antioxidants to protect your skin barrier and soothe dehydrated skin.

But considering I’ve only got one face, I can't use all the products all the time. That said, three extra special ones from this new range have made it into my regular skincare routine.

Allow me to introduce you to (drumroll, please):

This sheet mask is seriously good. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

I've tried a lot of sheet masks and this one is up there with some of the best (without being nearly as expensive). So much so, I’ve recommended it to a bunch of friends, and written about it on Mamamia and in the You Beauty newsletter before.

What makes it so bloody good is the super-hydrating serum. Some affordable sheet masks don’t feel as moist as you’d like, but this one has so much serum-y goodness, it practically spat it at me when I opened the packet.

Another bonus? The actual sheet fits your face perfectly. It might seem like a small detail, but the eye, nose and mouth holes are actually in the right spot, so you can comfortably wear it while doing whatever you've gotta do. (I wear mine while snacking in front of the telly.)

It’s also made with 100 per cent natural cotton fibres that will biodegrade six months after use. Oh, and the packaging is aluminum-free so you can recycle it with RedCycle. I keep my masks in the fridge for an even fresher feeling, before popping on my clean, dry face and leaving for 15 to 30 minutes. Then comes the most important step: Gently press and pat all the remaining serum into the skin and let it absorb for at least a minute.

After using, my skin looks juicy and well-nourished. Generally, I'll do sheet masks before applying makeup or if I've got someone spesh to go, but I've also been known to rock them on an average Tuesday night, too.

Would you look at that oozing eye cream goodness?! Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

Do I need an eye cream, you ask?

It's one of the most-asked questions I hear as a beauty writer, because we all want the under-eyes of a newborn. But the thing about the skin under our eyes is it's thinner and more delicate than any other skin on our bodies. So when your skin is dehydrated (lacking water - learn the difference between dry and dehydrated skin here), it'll show up first under your eyes.

The good news is, unlike the lovely crow's feet/laugh lines you might get either side of your eyes, using a hydrating eye cream is the easiest way to plump thirsty under eyes. Bonus - you need not spend a stack of money because this one from Sukin does the job.

The fragrance-free water gel formula is packed with all of those hydrating ingredients above and feels lovely and light. You only need a small amount, as you’ll feel the cooling effects of the gel as soon as it touches your skin. Again, I keep mine in the fridge for extra de-puffing.

Morning and night, gently apply the gel with your ring finger (this finger applies the least amount of pressure), being careful to tap it into the skin rather than dragging or pulling. You can take the product under, up and around the eye area, and once it’s absorbed, go ahead and layer any of your other skincare products. I’ve tested it a bunch of times and can also confirm this eye cream won't pill under your makeup.

This is a lovely hydrating facial serum. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

Now, onto the $25 serum pretty much everyone can use. Serums can be pricey, but if you’re looking for a great hydrating serum you can slather on without taking out a personal loan, this is it.

While you'd expect to pay a bit more for serums to treat skin texture, pigmentation or signs of ageing (think alpha-hydroxy and beta-hydroxy acids, vitamin C and vitamin A), I find a lot of affordable HA serums are just as great as their pricier counterparts.

The way you can tell if the product will do what it promises is by looking at the ingredients list. Like we talked about earlier, any product with Sodium Hyaluronate (the small salt form of Hyaluronic Acid) near the top of the list will help to plump your skin. Sukin's has both Sodium Hyaluronate and its Maize complex in the top four, which means there's a decent amount of these super hydrating ingredients in the formula.

The serum has a cooling gel-lotion consistency that glides onto the skin and sinks in quickly. It's got a subtle spa-like scent, which I kind of love because it makes the application process feel even more luxurious.

You only need one pump to cover your face, neck and decolletage - never forget to take your skincare down to your chest. Gently press and pat it into skin and go brush your teeth or pluck your eyebrows for at least a minute while your skin soaks it up.

It won't leave your skin sticky - just soft, supple and hydrated. Which is really all we want for our thirsty skin, right?

Feature image: Supplied