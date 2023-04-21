LEIGH'S LIST: 'How do I wear suit pants without looking too corporate?'

Welcome to Leigh's List. A weekly column, a bit like an agony aunt, but for your shopping woes. A self-confessed shopping addict, Leigh Campbell enjoys nothing more than hunting down the *thing* you've been searching for but haven't been able to find.

Nakita asked:

Hi Leigh! I love seeing how you style suit pants, but I just can't get my head around doing it myself.

Whenever I think of tailored styles or suiting I think of corporate offices, but I don't work in one so I have always disregarded them as an option.

What style pants work for non-office wear, and what goes with them?

Leigh answered:

I couldn't love this mission more, because I could have written it myself a few years ago. My work dress code has always been ‘smart casual’, so I'd always reach for classic denim, skirts and dresses.

Then a few years back I had a lightbulb moment.

Suit pants are often more comfortable than my beloved jeans, automatically made me look more pulled together, and when I finally added them to my wardrobe, it opened up a whole new world of outfit combinations.

I started following women who wore tailored pieces and suit pants in unique ways, which inspired me to experiment with more traditionally-corporate clothing in casual ways. Comfort AND style is my new sartorial motto and these tick both boxes.

So, firstly, here's a hit list of the accounts I love to follow for suiting inspo.

Amy Smilovic is the founder of fashion brand, Tibi, and shares the most fascinating fashion and type tips. A huge inspiration of mine.

The key is all in the fit. A classic corporate suit pant is often very slimline, and quite fitted. By opting for a slouchy style or something slightly oversized, your look will immediately give off a more casual vibe (while still remaining polished).

It also comes down to colour. I don't often wear black tailored pants – unless I'm going somewhere really dressy – and even then I make sure I add a touch of metallic or spackle so it’s clear I haven't just come from the office. White, beige, camel, khaki and grey are great alternatives that still go with everything but don't look too corporate. Or, go for yellow, pink or green for a fun pop of colour with your neutrals.

Same goes for the fabric. That traditional wool or polyester with a semi-sheen in black will scream ‘office-life’. Instead, go for linen, cotton, specialty blends or even soft denim (in other colours than blue) with tailoring details.

Here are my top suit pant picks.

Lastly, it’s all about what you style then back with.

Go for a classic t-shirt, or a knit with a french tuck. Throw on a denim jacket or a trench and suddenly your suit pants can take you anywhere. Footwear matters, too – try chunky sandals or classic white trainers. Cropped pants or a wide-leg also work well with winter boots. Steer clear of the typical court shoe or closed-toe pump will make the pants way more versatile. Have a look in your wardrobe and I bet you’ve got heaps of options to wear with them.

