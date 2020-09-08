Why parents are being told to take their children's phones off them tonight.

This post deals with suicide and might be triggering for some readers.

A graphic video of a man taking his own life is circulating on TikTok, among other social media outlets, as platforms struggle to contain the circulation of the distressing content.

It's understood the man live-streamed his death to Facebook on Sunday night (US time) and it has since been re-shared to TikTok, an app that has gained widespread popularity in the past year and whose target market is Generation Z.

Many young people have now unintentionally seen the video via their 'For You' page, which is TikTok's recommendation feed.

Safe on Social issued a warning to all parents on Tuesday, explaining the video is yet to be taken down.

"There is a live suicide streaming on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok," the statement reads. "The clip is extremely graphic and has yet to be moderated. Should this image appear in any of your feeds SCROLL past. Please advise all older students to do the same.

"We strongly recommend keeping your children offline today if possible, and heavily supervise all social media interactions until this content is removed. Check with your children to determine if they have viewed this clip. They are likely to be extremely distressed."

This was echoed by a number of cyber safety experts, including Susan McLean who said the video is "being hidden behind Cat videos as well".

When contacted by Mamamia, a TikTok spokesperson confirmed they are working to permanently remove the graphic video.

"On Sunday night (US time), clips of a suicide that had been livestreamed on Facebook circulated on other platforms, including TikTok.