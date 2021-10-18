Mamamia recaps Succession: IT'S TIME TO GO FULL F**KING BEAST.

To catch up on all our Succession recaps, and the moments and clues you missed, check out Mamamia's recaps here and visit our Succession hub page.

It's been a long wait, full of angst, that really unfortunate global pandemic, and for me personally, a bizarre amount of dreams involving Cousin Greg.

The Roys disappeared at the worst possible time. With the world as we know it falling down around us, we really could've done with a family of sociopaths in-fighting as a distraction.

We had to suffer through it all without them. It was hard, and I never want to do it again, but we've finally made it out the other side.

Happy Succession Day to all who celebrate.

We bloody did it, we made it. Image: HBO.

When we last saw the Roys, prodigal son Kendall had just publicly thrown patriarch Logan under the bus, saying his father knew about his company Waystar Royco's history of sexual and human rights abuse.

So yeah, it's all chill in camp Roy.

The fam (minus Ken) and allies are holed up in a Mediterranean airport trying to figure out their next move. They've been through a lot of sh*t over the past two seasons, but never has Logan's - and Waystar's - reputation been this... precarious.

Socially, and maybe also legally.

He is, as Frank and Karl politely state, "f***ed".

Kendall also needs a little time to process everything. I mean, fair. It's a lot. And this particularly hard, round bathtub feels like a good place as any to ponder the World War III he's just begun with his father.