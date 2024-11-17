A stylist's guide to shopping Black Friday without post-purchase regret.

There's nothing quite like that heart-skips-a-beat moment when you spot something you LOVVVEEE and it's on sale.

As a self-confessed champagne girl on a beer budget, this is hands-down my fave time of year to nab those "slightly out of reach" items.

But let's get real — just because it's on sale doesn't mean it's "the one." Ask yourself, 'Does it really bring you joy and enhance your personal style and wardrobe, or are we here for a good old bargain buzz?'

Black Friday is back on November 29 and slides into Cyber Monday on December 2, so get ready — it's almost go-time. In less than three weeks, sales will be everywhere (some are even starting now, if you can believe it), and once it kicks off, it's game on. We're talking 20 per cent, 30 per cent, even up to 70 per cent off, which is all-too-tempting.

But here's the thing — sales don't mean abandoning our style standards. As your personal stylist in your back pocket, I couldn't let you dive in without my no-BS guide to navigating Black Friday like a pro. And, of course, a little sneak peek at what's on my wishlist doesn't hurt, either!

Okay so let's do it.

How to shop like a pro on Black Friday.

Make a wishlist.

Start with intention, not impulse. Make a wishlist of things you actually want, need, and can't stop thinking about.

Without a wishlist, you're bound to end up with "maybe one day" jeans or a "just because it's 50 per cent off" top that doesn't work with anything else. Trust me, this list will save you from a cart full of "What was I thinking?" items. (We've all been there and the regret is real.)

Budget, baby.

Getting something on sale is a real rush, but so is buyer's remorse . Before the end of the month, get clear on a budget you want to spend and keep it front of mind.

Double check your wardrobe.

Before the day rolls around, I highly encourage you to go into your wardrobe and make sure you don't have double ups of things. Really ask yourself, 'Do I need another denim skirt , or are the three I own enough?'

Basically, this is a great time to fill in gaps — a missing white tee, button-down shirt, summer sandals etc. — and to invest in those pieces.

Sizing prep is a must.

Sizing can be a gamble, especially online, but this is the moment to get ahead. If you can, it's a good idea to head to the store and try things on, feel the fabric, and test out those shoes. But if you're in full online mode, sizing charts and reviews will be your best friends. Look up any details that could save you from the dreaded "return or keep?" dilemma that can come after the sales-dust settles.

No one wants to turn a dream Black Friday find into a "Well, now I have store credit" situation — or worse, get stuck with a final sale item. This prep work may not be the most exciting part of shopping , but it'll save you from the return shuffle.

Do you actually love it, or is it just on sale?

picture it without the sale tag. Would you still be in love? If you wouldn't even look twice at it without the markdown, it's probably the sale goggles talking. Black Friday/ This is a big one:picture it without the sale tag. Would you still be in love? If you wouldn't even look twice at it without the markdown, it's probably the sale goggles talking. Black Friday/ Cyber Monday might be seductive, but only commit if, like I said before, it adds value to your style and wardrobe.

Some brands are already kicking off early discounts, so keep an eye out! And if you're curious about what I'm eyeing this Black Friday, read on!

Here's to shopping like a pro and landing pieces you'll actually wear.

What I'm shopping in the Black Friday 2024 sales.

1. My 2024 sunglasses obsession: Rhodin RC Island Gold Sunglasses, $89

If there's one accessory I'll always make room for, it's sunglasses. They're my daily go-to for adding bit of something extra and I'm that person who has a pair for every mood and ocassion.

Right now, I'm eyeing the Rhodin RC Island Gold Sunglasses with that stunning topaz lens — so chic, right? At $89, these feel like a mini-splurge that I can get around, and if they're on sale soon, even better!

2. The "I've been dreaming of this bag all year" pick: Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag, $650

This polished pebble leather beauty from Coach has been on my radar all year — no exaggeration. There have been a few moments of almost-checkout, but you know, cozzie livs.

I've even dropped a few "casual" hints to my husband (because subtlety, right?).

If The Iconic gives me a sign — a 20 per cent off kind of sign — I'm finally pulling the trigger. Fingers crossed; wish me luck!

This one has been in and out of my cart more times than I'd like to admit. The Lottie Leopard Kaftan from Bohemian Traders is my idea of a perfect statement piece that you can wear more than once.

I love that the brand is size inclusive, and love the artisan style of this dress. At $340, it would be bit of a splurge, but one day (and hopefully one sale) it'll be mine.

4. My dream summer sandals: Alias Mae Yvette and Vee Sandals, $269.95

I've been on the hunt for two perfect pairs sandals to round out my summer shoe collection — a classic white and a coastal raffia vibe. Imagine my excitement when I found a two-in-one option with the Alias Mae Yvette sandals. The only catch? They're sold out. (Alias Mae, if you're listening, please bring them back, and a sneaky sale would be even better!)

In the meantime, I'm eyeing their Vee sandal, a chunky, padded style in bone that's close enough to white and still just as chic. Currently sitting at $269.95, let's keep our fingers crossed for a Black Friday miracle!

5. The pink tee missing from my life: Ena Pelly Cassie Logo Tee, $140

I'm all-in on the oversized tee trend right now (check out the Nothing to Wear podcast episode above!).

But here's the thing: despite pink being one of my all-time fave colours, I don't own a single pink tee — I know! Shock, horror!

The Ena Pelly Cassie Logo Tee has been on my mind non-stop — at $140, it's calling to me. If Black Friday gives it a discount, you can bet it'll go straight to checkout.

