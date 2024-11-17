A stylist's guide to shopping Black Friday without post-purchase regret.

There's nothing quite like that heart-skips-a-beat moment when you spot something you LOVVVEEE and it's on sale.
As a self-confessed champagne girl on a beer budget, this is hands-down my fave time of year to nab those "slightly out of reach" items.
But let's get real — just because it's on sale doesn't mean it's "the one." Ask yourself, 'Does it really bring you joy and enhance your personal style and wardrobe, or are we here for a good old bargain buzz?'
Black Friday is back on November 29 and slides into Cyber Monday on December 2, so get ready — it's almost go-time. In less than three weeks, sales will be everywhere (some are even starting now, if you can believe it), and once it kicks off, it's game on. We're talking 20 per cent, 30 per cent, even up to 70 per cent off, which is all-too-tempting.
But here's the thing — sales don't mean abandoning our style standards. As your personal stylist in your back pocket, I couldn't let you dive in without my no-BS guide to navigating Black Friday like a pro. And, of course, a little sneak peek at what's on my wishlist doesn't hurt, either!
Okay so let's do it.
How to shop like a pro on Black Friday.
Make a wishlist.
Budget, baby.
Double check your wardrobe.
Sizing prep is a must.
Do you actually love it, or is it just on sale?
Some brands are already kicking off early discounts, so keep an eye out! And if you're curious about what I'm eyeing this Black Friday, read on!
Here's to shopping like a pro and landing pieces you'll actually wear.
What I'm shopping in the Black Friday 2024 sales.
1. My 2024 sunglasses obsession: Rhodin RC Island Gold Sunglasses, $89
If there's one accessory I'll always make room for, it's sunglasses. They're my daily go-to for adding bit of something extra and I'm that person who has a pair for every mood and ocassion.
Right now, I'm eyeing the Rhodin RC Island Gold Sunglasses with that stunning topaz lens — so chic, right? At $89, these feel like a mini-splurge that I can get around, and if they're on sale soon, even better!
2. The "I've been dreaming of this bag all year" pick: Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag, $650
This polished pebble leather beauty from Coach has been on my radar all year — no exaggeration. There have been a few moments of almost-checkout, but you know, cozzie livs.
I've even dropped a few "casual" hints to my husband (because subtlety, right?).
If The Iconic gives me a sign — a 20 per cent off kind of sign — I'm finally pulling the trigger. Fingers crossed; wish me luck!
3. The "one day it will be mine" dress: The Lottie Leopard Kaftan from Bohemian Traders, $340
This one has been in and out of my cart more times than I'd like to admit. The Lottie Leopard Kaftan from Bohemian Traders is my idea of a perfect statement piece that you can wear more than once.
I love that the brand is size inclusive, and love the artisan style of this dress. At $340, it would be bit of a splurge, but one day (and hopefully one sale) it'll be mine.
4. My dream summer sandals: Alias Mae Yvette and Vee Sandals, $269.95
I've been on the hunt for two perfect pairs sandals to round out my summer shoe collection — a classic white and a coastal raffia vibe. Imagine my excitement when I found a two-in-one option with the Alias Mae Yvette sandals. The only catch? They're sold out. (Alias Mae, if you're listening, please bring them back, and a sneaky sale would be even better!)
In the meantime, I'm eyeing their Vee sandal, a chunky, padded style in bone that's close enough to white and still just as chic. Currently sitting at $269.95, let's keep our fingers crossed for a Black Friday miracle!
5. The pink tee missing from my life: Ena Pelly Cassie Logo Tee, $140
Feature image: Supplied.