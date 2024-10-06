'I was a chronic over-packer, until I tried the Style Maths method.'

As a self-confessed maximalist, my wardrobe has always been a spirited playground of textures, patterns, and colours. And as a model, I spend a lot of time in far flung places, collecting new clothing treasures for fun. I thrive on going somewhere unexpected and stumbling on unique pieces.

However, this love affair often results in chaotic travel packing where I'm overwhelmed by the whacky choices I've stuffed into my already crammed suitcase.

Frustrated by the constant struggle of putting together cohesive outfits on the go for work, or travel, I decided to try a different approach to achieve my lifelong dream of being a carry-on-only queen: the Style Maths method.

If you don't know, it's a styling formula that simplifies wardrobe choices by narrowing down your options to three tops, three bottoms, and three pairs of shoes.

This method promises not only to reduce decision fatigue but also to unleash creativity by challenging you to mix and match within these limitations. The idea was to address my specific problem: an overabundance of clothing leading to daily outfit dilemmas and wasted potential in my home/travel wardrobe.

Here's how I took on the challenge and the results that followed.

The chosen pieces.

3 shirts, 3 pants and 3 pairs of shoes. Image: Supplied.

Tops.

1. Striped Blue Shirt — a reliable and classic piece, perfect for putting together an outfit quickly.

2. Sheer Lace Button-Up Shirt — an elevated addition that adds a bit of a challenge as it's normally paired with matching lace pants.

3. High Neck Top — simple and sleek, a great base layer.

Bottoms.

1. Tailored Slacks — an option that can be dressed up or down.

2. Sheer Lace Pants — stylish and impractical, but great for special occasions.

3. Leather Pants — functional with an edge, offering a surprisingly comfortable option.

Shoes.

Slides, sneakers and boots. Image: Supplied.

1. Python-Style Leather Boots — as a maximalist, I see animal print as a neutral.

2. White Sneakers — while I think Rishe Sunak made samba sneakers basic AF, I'm still donning these classic kicks daily.

3. Sucoke Slides — like Crocs, but not Crocs, and made in Italy, so there.

Here is how I went.

Embracing Leather in the Everyday.

Leather pants with shirts. Image: Supplied.

I love leather as a staple! I mean, just as everyone needs a good pair of jeans, a reliable, comfy leather trouser is essential.

Adding leather to an outfit blends boldness with buttery comfort.

The blue shirt with leather pants (excuse the creasing as I don't iron for anyone!) and sneakers creates a beautiful casual look, while the sheer top and boots elevate the look to a whole different level.

Classic Up Top, Party Down Bottom.

White shirt with pants. Image: Supplied.

This turtleneck is always in my suitcase when I travel. Not only do I love Maggie Marilyn's brand ethos, but I can get really hot in a long sleeve — almost claustrophobic — but I always need a versatile top in a breathable fabric.

The modest shape of this top is great for work meetings, though it's a bit sheer, so you can look elegant without seeming like you live full-time in a convent.

The combination of the white turtleneck and slacks is a nod to classic style, but the chunky shoes add a modern twist.

Think Outside the Assigned ~Lace~ Ensemble.

Many people shy away from buying ensembles because of the price commitment and this is a very valid concern. But remember: ensembles can be worn in other combinations. Realising this gives you more bang for your buck.

Texturally, lace is having a moment, and when styled together, it makes a huge statement. Worn solo, lace adds extra dimension to your outfits.

The collared shirt x lace pants x sneakers combo balances the textured statement with utility.

I wouldn't blink at someone wearing this sheer set during the day because the sneakers dilute any hint of being overdressed.

After 5 pm, add a boot and some accessories, and the look transforms beautifully into a Saturday night symphony, dangerously humming the tune of someone who's ready to launch headfirst into a hangover.

Final Thoughts.

Embracing this method was eye-opening. It forced me to explore combinations I hadn't considered before. The method proved that even with a minimalist approach, my wardrobe could offer a multitude of outfit possibilities.

On a practical note, the Style Maths method has also encouraged me to embrace packing less— which makes unpacking much simpler.

And a note for Mother Earth, for those struggling with overconsumption or feeling overwhelmed by their wardrobe, I highly recommend giving it a try. You might be surprised at how liberating it can be to work within a more limited selection.

Happy (not emotional) dressing everyone!

Feature Image: Supplied.